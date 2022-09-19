2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ Tampa Bay Rays

Quick Notes

Due to my daughter missing her bus this morning I’m gonna have to keep this preview short and sweet.

The Astros arrive in Tampa to face a team that should be much more motivated than their recent opponents. The Rays are currently jockeying for position in the AL Wild Card with an outside shot at capturing the division from the suddenly-anemic Yankees. They aren’t getting any help from within their division either as Tampa is both trying to catch up with Toronto for the top WC spot and fend off the Orioles, who remain within striking distance of the third spot.

They’ll need to do some heavy lifting during the final two week of the season though, as they have two series against the Astros, one against the Blue Jays, and one against the Indians, who are in control of the Central. They do close the season against the Red Sox, who should be easier meat than the rest of their competition, but it still looks an uphill climb for the Rays.

Tampa is most definitely going to be hungrier than the recent spate of teams the Astros have faced, who were primarily looking to play spoiler rather than garnering success for themselves. The Astros are also in a position where they might be tempted to take their foot off the gas slightly thanks to a magic number of just 1 to win the West, though there might still be some incentive to lock up the top spot in the AL.

Either way, this should be a good series with two heavyweights going at it, and possibly a preview of what’s to come in October.

Offensive Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

AD

Pitching Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Last 10 Games: 4-6 Record, 1 Series Win, 2 Series Loss, -5 Run Differential (40 scored, 45 allowed)

W/L Splits: 49-25 at home, 33-39 on the road, 39-43 against teams over .500

Poll Who wins this series? Astros Sweep 3-0

Astros Win 2-1

Rays Win 2-1

Rays Sweep 3-0 vote view results 8% Astros Sweep 3-0 (9 votes)

65% Astros Win 2-1 (68 votes)

24% Rays Win 2-1 (25 votes)

1% Rays Sweep 3-0 (2 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

Starters

Game 1: Luis Garcia (RHP, 12-8, 4.04 ERA, 143 K’s) vs Drew Rasmussen (RHP, 10-5, 2.77 ERA, 114 K’s)

Game 2: Cristian Javier (RHP, 9-9, 2.87 ERA, 173 K’s) vs Shane McClanahan (LHP, 12-5, 2.13 ERA, 187 K’s)

Game 3: Lance McCullers Jr. (RHP, 3-1, 2.34 ERA, 37 K’s) vs Corey Kluber (RHP, 10-9, 4.44 ERA, 128 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Monday, September 19th @ 5:40 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Rays - WDAE620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Rays - Bally Sports Sun

Game 2: Tuesday, September 20th @ 5:40 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Rays - WGES 680, WDAE620 AM/95.3 FM

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Rays - Bally Sports Sun / TBS (out-of-market only)

Game 3: Wednesday, September 21st @ 5:40 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Rays - WDAE620 AM/95.3 FM, WGES 680

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Rays - Bally Sports Sun