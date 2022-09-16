 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 15th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals
Mar 18, 2022; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Corey Julks (81) take his at bat in the first inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (65-71) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Meyers RBI double. They got another run in the second on a Diaz sac fly. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings. Manea added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 6-3. Sugar Land got a solo HR from Julks in the 8th and a solo HR from Leon in the 9th to make to 6-5 but that would be it as the Space Cowboys fell in a close one.

Note: Leon has a .839 OPS with 38 SB this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-72) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 5th on an Adolph sac fly. They got 2 more in the 6th on a Wagner RBI groundout and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Horrell pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs as the Travelers took the lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Hooks fell 5-3.

Note: Stubbs has a .791 OPS in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

