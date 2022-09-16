Astros Prospect Report: September 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (65-71) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Meyers RBI double. They got another run in the second on a Diaz sac fly. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings. Manea added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 6-3. Sugar Land got a solo HR from Julks in the 8th and a solo HR from Leon in the 9th to make to 6-5 but that would be it as the Space Cowboys fell in a close one.
Note: Leon has a .839 OPS with 38 SB this season.
- Corey Julks, DH: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Korey Lee, 1B: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Jake Meyers, CF: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, SB
- Marty Costes, LF: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Scott Manea, C: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Edwin Diaz, 3B: 0-for-2, RBI
- Chad Donato, RHP: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Colin McKee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-72) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 5th on an Adolph sac fly. They got 2 more in the 6th on a Wagner RBI groundout and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Horrell pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs as the Travelers took the lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Hooks fell 5-3.
Note: Stubbs has a .791 OPS in Double-A.
- Ross Adolph, CF: 1-for-2, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 1-for-4, R
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 3B
- Cody Deason, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
Loading comments...