Astros Prospect Report: September 15th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (65-71) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning on a Meyers RBI double. They got another run in the second on a Diaz sac fly. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 4.2 innings. Manea added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 6-3. Sugar Land got a solo HR from Julks in the 8th and a solo HR from Leon in the 9th to make to 6-5 but that would be it as the Space Cowboys fell in a close one.

Note: Leon has a .839 OPS with 38 SB this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Colin McKee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-72) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the 5th on an Adolph sac fly. They got 2 more in the 6th on a Wagner RBI groundout and a run scoring on a wild pitch. Horrell pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs as the Travelers took the lead. The offense was unable to respond as the Hooks fell 5-3.

Note: Stubbs has a .791 OPS in Double-A.

Cody Deason , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER