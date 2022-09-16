Astros Crawfish Boil: September 16th, 2022

Astros News
- The Astros are rolling towards October right now, as evidenced by their 5th straight win last night (Astros.com)
- That victory put the Astros five games over .500 for their lifetime record, which is the first time the franchise has seen such a mark (Twitter - Jose de Jesus Ortiz)
- Highlights here for those who observe (MLB Video)
- It was Roberto Clemente Day yesterday, and the Astros and A’s both honored his spirit on the field (Astros.com)
- 2023 will see some rules changes in MLB, but will that actually help the Astros? (Houston Chronicle)
- Verlander is returning to the mound tonight, so what can we expect to see from the Cy Young favorite? (The Athletic, $$$)
Around the League
- As previously stated, yesterday was Roberto Clemente Day, and here’s how MLB honored the man (MLB.com)
- The Rays celebrated by starting baseballs first-ever all-Latino lineup, which then proceeded to throttle Toronto (MLB.com)
- Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor celebrated by launching a tank at Citi Field (MLB.com)
- Juan Soto hasn’t really delivered this season, much to the dismay of the Padres (FanGraphs)
- It looks like the Mets will have a new team president next season as Sandy Alderson will move into an advisory role (MLB Trade Rumors)
- World Baseball Classic qualifiers are going on right now, and you can watch here if you’d like (MLB.com)
Loading comments...