Astros Prospect Report: September 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (65-70) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)
Tamarez started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 hit and 1 run over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. De Goti put Sugar Land on the board with a 3 run HR in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Costes added an RBI single. The offense got some insurance in the 8th inning on a Costes sac fly and a run scoring on a balk. The bullpen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings as they sealed the 6-1 win.
Note: Tamarez has a 2.00 ERA in Triple-A.
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 1-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 1-for-4, 2B
- Justin Dirden, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Pedro Leon, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 SB
- Marty Costes, LF: 2-for-3, R, 2 RBI
- Scott Manea, 1B: 3-for-4, R
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-71) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Murray started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4.1 innings with 4 strikeouts. The Hooks got a run in the 6th inning on an Adolph RBI single and then tied it in the 7th on a Schreiber RBI triple. Brown was great in relief but the Hooks would lose it in the 10th inning.
Note: Brown has a 1.27 ERA over his last 21.1 innings.
- Ross Adolph, LF: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 1-for-4. 2B
- Will Wagner, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Scott Schreiber, RF: 1-for-4, 3B, RBI
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Derek West, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Chad Donato - 7:05 CT
CC: Cody Deason - 6:35 CT
AV: SEASON OVER
FV: SEASON OVER
