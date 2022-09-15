 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 14th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Surprise Saguaros v Glendale Desert Dogs
GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 11, 2021: Pedro Leon #10 of the Glendale Desert Dogs bats against the Surprise Saguaros at Camelback Ranch on November 11, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (65-70) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 hit and 1 run over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. De Goti put Sugar Land on the board with a 3 run HR in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Costes added an RBI single. The offense got some insurance in the 8th inning on a Costes sac fly and a run scoring on a balk. The bullpen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings as they sealed the 6-1 win.

Note: Tamarez has a 2.00 ERA in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-71) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Murray started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4.1 innings with 4 strikeouts. The Hooks got a run in the 6th inning on an Adolph RBI single and then tied it in the 7th on a Schreiber RBI triple. Brown was great in relief but the Hooks would lose it in the 10th inning.

Note: Brown has a 1.27 ERA over his last 21.1 innings.

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 7:05 CT

CC: Cody Deason - 6:35 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER

