Astros Prospect Report: September 14th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (65-70) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for Sugar Land and pitched well allowing 1 hit and 1 run over 5 innings with 7 strikeouts. De Goti put Sugar Land on the board with a 3 run HR in the 5th inning. In the 6th, Costes added an RBI single. The offense got some insurance in the 8th inning on a Costes sac fly and a run scoring on a balk. The bullpen was great tossing 4 scoreless innings as they sealed the 6-1 win.

Note: Tamarez has a 2.00 ERA in Triple-A.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (WIN) Parker Mushinski , LHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-71) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Murray started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4.1 innings with 4 strikeouts. The Hooks got a run in the 6th inning on an Adolph RBI single and then tied it in the 7th on a Schreiber RBI triple. Brown was great in relief but the Hooks would lose it in the 10th inning.

Note: Brown has a 1.27 ERA over his last 21.1 innings.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Derek West , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Tyler Brown , RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Layne Henderson, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 7:05 CT

CC: Cody Deason - 6:35 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER