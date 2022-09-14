Astros Prospect Report: September 13th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (64-70) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

Endersby started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings of work. Manea put Sugar Land on the board in the 2nd inning with an RBI single. Sugar Land took the lead in the 6th inning on a Lee 2 run HR, his 23rd HR of the season. Conine relieved Endersby and tossed 3 scoreless innings. Salt Lake tied the game in the 8th getting a run off of James. The game went to extra innings and in the bottom of the 10th, De Goti walked it off with a sac fly for the 4-3 win.

Note: Lee has 13 HR over his last 27 games.

Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Brett Conine , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Josh James , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K J.P. France, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-70) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 5.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. Salazar put the Hooks on the board in the 4th inning with a solo HR, his 15th HR of the season. The Hooks took the lead in the 7th on a Stubbs sac fly. Torres relieved Gomez and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. Conn relieved Torres but got roughed up in the 8th inning allowing 5 runs as the Travelers took the lead. The offense was unable to respond in the 9th as they lost 6-2.

Note: Salazar has 15 HR in 81 Double-A games.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Devin Conn , RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) SEASON OVER

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) SEASON OVER

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: Jayden Murray - 6:35 CT

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER