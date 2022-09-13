 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 142 Thread. September 13 , 2022, 5:40 CT. Astros @ Tigers

Hunter Brown takes the ball in his second career start in his hometown facing his childhood home team

William Metzger(bilbos)
Texas Rangers v Houston Astros Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Aledmys Diaz was activated from IL and is in the lineup tonight at DH.

