Astros Crawfish Boil: September 13th, 2022

Astros News
- Framber Valdez made a big statement last night with yet another complete game, which was both a shutout and his 24th straight quality start (Astros.com)
- Highlights of that game here (MLB Video)
- Click’s contract is up at the end of this season and there’s some debate as to whether or not he’ll be brought back (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Hunter Brown is just a city boy, born and raised in south Detroit, who’s making good in MLB (Texas Sports Nation)
- Can Jake Meyers find his way back to the Astros after his recent demotion? (FanNation)
Around the League
- The Blue Jays are in a tie for the top AL Wild Card spot thanks to the heroics of Bo Bichette (MLB.com)
- The AL Wild Card positioning is probably the most unpredictable part of the postseason still left (MLB.com)
- Mike Trout launched a homer last night, making it 7 in a row and placing him on the cusp of yet another MLB record (MLB.com)
- It also served to show just how much of a rollercoaster season this has been for Trout (FanGraphs)
- In today’s “News that Surprises No One,” the Dodgers have officially clinched a playoff spot (ESPN)
