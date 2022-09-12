Astros Prospect Report: September 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (63-70) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)
Dubin started for Sugar Land and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings. Meyers put Sugar Land on the board in the first with an RBI single. They got another in the 5th on a Diaz solo HR. The offense added some insurance with 3 runs in the 8th on a Dirden RBI single, Leon RBI double and Costes RBI single. Taylor tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief and Mushinski closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning to seal the win.
Note: Leon has a .837 OPS in Triple-A.
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 2-for-5, R, 2B
- Jake Meyers, CF: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Justin Dirden, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, RBI
- Marty Costes, RF: 1-for-4, RBI, SB
- Scott Manea, C: 2-for-4
- Edwin Diaz, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-69) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board with a Kessinger RBI single in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd inning, the Hooks got 2 runs on RBI doubles from Berryhill and Perez. Robaina got the start and allowed 1 run over 3 innings of work. Chaidez pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs and Horrell allowed 1 run as the RockHounds took the lead. The Hooks got a run in the 7th on a Wagner bases loaded walk and then tied the game on a Stubbs 2 run HR in the 8th. Unfortunately, the RockHounds picked up a run in the 9th inning and would win 7-6.
Note: Berryhill has a .802 OPS this season.
- Ross Adolph, RF: 1-for-5, R
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-4, R, SB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Joe Perez, LF: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI, BB
- Scott Schreiber, DH: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 1-for-5, 2B
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
- Michael Horrell, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Jonathan Sprinkle, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) won 9-1 (BOX SCORE)
Santana put Asheville on the board early connecting on a grand slam in the first inning. Corona added a 2 run HR in the 2nd inning, his 19th of the season. Gordon got the start and pitched really well striking out 9 over 5.2 scoreless innings. The offense got a few more runs on a Gonzalez RBI single in the 6th and a Correa RBI double in the 7th inning. DeLabio closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.
Note: Gordon has 8 BB/78 K in 53.2 innings this season.
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-5, R
- Zach Daniels, CF: 0-for-4, R, BB
- J.C. Correa, C: 3-for-5, 3 R, 2B, RBI
- Luis Santana, 3B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 2-for-5, RBI
- Juan Santander, DH: 1-for-4, R, RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) won 3-0 (BOX SCORE)
Calderon got the start and tossed 3 scoreless innings. He was relieved by DeVos who tossed 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. All the runs for Fayetteville came on a 3 run HR from Clifford in the 6th inning. Guilfoil struck out 7 over 3 no-hit innings as he closed out the 3-0 win.
Note: Guilfoil finished the season with a 0.52 ERA and 31 K in 17.2 innings.
- Tommy Sacco, 2B: 1-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Ryan Clifford, RF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- John Garcia, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-2, BB
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (SAVE)
