Astros Prospect Report: September 11th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (63-70) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for Sugar Land and pitched well tossing 4 scoreless innings. Meyers put Sugar Land on the board in the first with an RBI single. They got another in the 5th on a Diaz solo HR. The offense added some insurance with 3 runs in the 8th on a Dirden RBI single, Leon RBI double and Costes RBI single. Taylor tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief and Mushinski closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning to seal the win.

Note: Leon has a .837 OPS in Triple-A.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Brandon Bielak , RHP: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-69) lost 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board with a Kessinger RBI single in the 2nd inning. In the 3rd inning, the Hooks got 2 runs on RBI doubles from Berryhill and Perez. Robaina got the start and allowed 1 run over 3 innings of work. Chaidez pitched in relief and allowed 4 runs and Horrell allowed 1 run as the RockHounds took the lead. The Hooks got a run in the 7th on a Wagner bases loaded walk and then tied the game on a Stubbs 2 run HR in the 8th. Unfortunately, the RockHounds picked up a run in the 9th inning and would win 7-6.

Note: Berryhill has a .802 OPS this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 K Michael Horrell , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (62-69) won 9-1 (BOX SCORE)

Santana put Asheville on the board early connecting on a grand slam in the first inning. Corona added a 2 run HR in the 2nd inning, his 19th of the season. Gordon got the start and pitched really well striking out 9 over 5.2 scoreless innings. The offense got a few more runs on a Gonzalez RBI single in the 6th and a Correa RBI double in the 7th inning. DeLabio closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

Note: Gordon has 8 BB/78 K in 53.2 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K

5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (55-75) won 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon got the start and tossed 3 scoreless innings. He was relieved by DeVos who tossed 3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts. All the runs for Fayetteville came on a 3 run HR from Clifford in the 6th inning. Guilfoil struck out 7 over 3 no-hit innings as he closed out the 3-0 win.

Note: Guilfoil finished the season with a 0.52 ERA and 31 K in 17.2 innings.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Nolan DeVos , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (WIN) Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: SEASON OVER

FV: SEASON OVER