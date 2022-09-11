Astros use five homers to cruise past Angels 12-4

On Sunday, the Astros showed what their offense is capable of doing. They smacked five home runs, including a grand slam, to defeat the Angels 12-4 and took their final series of the season. Besides Alex Bregman’s bases-loaded bomb, Houston also saw homers from Mauricio Dubón, Trey Mancini, Yordan Álvarez, and Kyle Tucker. Houston is closing the campaign with a 13-6 record against the Halos.

Astros’ starter Luis García got in trouble in the first two innings of the game, allowing two and one runs, respectively. Shohei Ohtani launched his 34th long ball of the season in the first while Andrew Velazquez hit his ninth to make it 3-0 in the third.

However, the Astros were able to come back with a five-run third inning that featured Dubón’s solo shot (5) and Bregman’s slam (21). It was the first grand slam for Bregman since 2019 (also against the Angels) and the fourth of his career.

Those two blasts only got the party started for Houston. In the fifth, after a walk to Kyle Tucker and a single from Yuli Gurriel, Trey Mancini clubbed his seventh dinger in 32 games as an Astro to give the team and García an even more comfortable 8-3 lead.

Trey to the train tracks! pic.twitter.com/NE2EH4l7gw — Houston Astros (@astros) September 11, 2022

García picked his 12th win of the season (12-8) as he managed to complete five innings despite an awful start to the game – he surrendered a triple to Mickey Moniak, a Shohei Ohtani homer, and a Taylor Ward single. But after that, he allowed five hits across four scoreless innings to end his labor.

In the eighth, Yordan Álvarez’s power appeared again after a long absence. Álvarez rocketed a 408-foot home run for his number 32 in 2022 – his second one since August 1. In the same inning, Tucker hit his 25th four-bagger of the season, a two-run shot that made it 12-3.

Stros lead by a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/F1lCnKtsrB — Houston Astros (@astros) September 11, 2022

It was all a matter of time for the Astros to seal the win. With García gone after five, Bryan Abreu, Ryne Stanek, Will Smith, and Héctor Neris combined for three hits and one earned run over four innings to get the job done.

From Monday to Wednesday, the Astros will visit Comerica Park to play a three-game series against the Tigers. Framber Valdez is the announced starter for Houston while the Tigers have yet to name theirs.

