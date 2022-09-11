 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: September 10th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Catcher Luke Berryhill (13) and Development Coach Dylyan Mazzo (40) celebrate his double in the Corpus Christi Hooks season opener against the San Antonio Missions on April 8, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tracy Weddle/Special to Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (62-70) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings of work. Diaz put the offense on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. They got another run in the 5th on a Costes solo HR. The pen struggled allowing 4 runs as Sugar Land fell behind 6-2. The offense got one back in the 8th on a Jones solo HR but that was it as they fell 6-3.

Note: Jones has a .823 OPS in Triple-A.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-68) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 4th inning on solo HRs from Berryhill and Wagner. In the 6th, the offense picked up 3 more runs on a Salazar 2 run double and Whitcomb RBI single. Ruppenthal tossed 2 scoreless in relief and West closed it out allowing 1 run over 2 innings.

Note: Arrighetti has 144 K in 102.2 innings this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (61-69) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Corona put Asheville on the board in the first with a leadoff HR. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Correa sac fly and Palma RBI single. Kouba started for Asheville and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, just 1 earned, while striking out 8. He was relieved by Coats who allowed 1 run over 2 innings. Betances tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 5-3.

Note: Kouba has 85 K in 70.2 innings this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-75) CANCELLED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 1:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:05 CT

AV: Colton Gordon - 2:05 CT

FV: Carlos Calderon - 1:05 CT

