Astros Prospect Report: September 10th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (62-70) lost 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 4.1 innings of work. Diaz put the offense on the board in the 4th with a solo HR. They got another run in the 5th on a Costes solo HR. The pen struggled allowing 4 runs as Sugar Land fell behind 6-2. The offense got one back in the 8th on a Jones solo HR but that was it as they fell 6-3.

Note: Jones has a .823 OPS in Triple-A.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 4 K Jon Olczak , RHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Colin McKee, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (62-68) won 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Hooks and was great tossing 5 scoreless innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 4th inning on solo HRs from Berryhill and Wagner. In the 6th, the offense picked up 3 more runs on a Salazar 2 run double and Whitcomb RBI single. Ruppenthal tossed 2 scoreless in relief and West closed it out allowing 1 run over 2 innings.

Note: Arrighetti has 144 K in 102.2 innings this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Derek West, RHP: 2.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (61-69) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Corona put Asheville on the board in the first with a leadoff HR. They got 2 more runs in the 3rd on a Correa sac fly and Palma RBI single. Kouba started for Asheville and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, just 1 earned, while striking out 8. He was relieved by Coats who allowed 1 run over 2 innings. Betances tossed 2 scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 5-3.

Note: Kouba has 85 K in 70.2 innings this season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Jacob Coats , RHP: 2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Jose Betances, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-75) CANCELLED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 1:05 CT

CC: TBD - 1:05 CT

AV: Colton Gordon - 2:05 CT

FV: Carlos Calderon - 1:05 CT