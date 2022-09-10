Filed under: Game 139 Thread. Sept 10, 2022, 6:15 CT. Angels @ Astros Shohei takes on Jose Urquidy for the Stros. By William Metzger(bilbos) Sep 10, 2022, 5:31pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game 139 Thread. Sept 10, 2022, 6:15 CT. Angels @ Astros Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Here is the Houston lineup. The Angels lineup is not available at the time of publication. The game is televised nationally on Fox. More From The Crawfish Boxes Bryan Abreu, an underrated weapon in the Astros’ bullpen Astros Prospect Report: September 9th McCormick, McCullers propel Astros 4-3 over Angels in series opener Game 138 Thread. September 9, 2022, 7:10 CT. Angels @ Astros As he vies for a spot in the Astros’ postseason rotation, time is against Lance McCullers Jr. Astros Prospect Report: September 8th Loading comments...
Loading comments...