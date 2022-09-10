 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 139 Thread. Sept 10, 2022, 6:15 CT. Angels @ Astros

Shohei takes on Jose Urquidy for the Stros.

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
MLB: Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the Houston lineup. The Angels lineup is not available at the time of publication.

The game is televised nationally on Fox.

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...