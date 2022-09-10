Astros Prospect Report: September 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (62-69) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

Lee put Sugar Land on the board early with a leadoff HR. They got another run in the 3rd on a Julks solo HR. In the 5th, Julks added an RBI single and a run scored on a wild pitch. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 4.1 innings. The Space Cowboys tied it in the 8th when a run scoring on a groundout. The game went to extras and Sugar Land scored 2 in the 10th on a Meyers 2 run triple. The Express were able to tie it though in the bottom of the 10th. In the 12th, Sugar Land scored 4 runs on a Lee RBI single and Dirden 3 run double. The Express got 2 back in the bottom of the inning but Hernandez was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Julks has 26 HR and a .851 OPS this season.

Chad Donato , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K J.P. France , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-68)

Game 1 - won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started game one and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got on the board with 2 runs in the 4th inning on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Stubbs. Deason relieved Brown and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Hooks went into the bottom of the 7th tied 2 but didn’t have a hit. With two on, Hamilton connected on a walk-off RBI single for the 3-2 win.

Note: Brown has a 1.50 ERA over his last four outings.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Cody Deason, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Game 2 - won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started and allowed 6 runs over 4 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 run on an Adolph 2 run triple. They got another int he 4th on a Salazar solo HR. Torres allowed 3 runs in relief as the Hooks fell behind 9-3. Kessinger added an RBI single in the 6th to make it 9-4. The Hooks entered the 7th down 9-4 but would rally. They scored a run on an error and 2 runs on a Kessinger single to make it 9-7. With two outs and two on, Arias connected on a walk-off 2 run HR for the 10-9 win.

Note: Conn has a 2.09 ERA this season.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (61-68) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Lopez started for Asheville and tossed a scoreless innings before being relieved by Gusto who struck out 8 over 3.2 scoreless innings. Cobos also tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. The offense picked up seven hits but were unable to scratch across a run. In the bottom of the 9th, the Drive walked it off with a 2 run HR to win it.

Note: Gonzalez is hitting .387 in September.

Juan Pablo Lopez , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-75) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning getting 2 runs on a McGowan sac fly and Garcia RBI double. They got another run the 3rd on a Molina RBI single. Ullola got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. The bullpen got some good performances with Scrubb tossing 2 scoreless innings and then Bellozo going 5 scoreless with 10 strikeouts. The game went to the 11th tied 3-3 but McGowan connected on a walk-off RBI double to send Fayetteville home with the win.

Note: Bellozo has a 1.73 ERA in Single-A this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Andre Scrubb , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Rhett Kouba - 6:05 CT

FV: Nolan DeVos - 4:05 CT