Astros Prospect Report: September 9th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at St. Louis Cardinals
Mar 18, 2022; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Corey Julks (81) take his at bat in the first inning of the game against the St. Louis Cardinals during spring training at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (62-69) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)

Lee put Sugar Land on the board early with a leadoff HR. They got another run in the 3rd on a Julks solo HR. In the 5th, Julks added an RBI single and a run scored on a wild pitch. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 4.1 innings. The Space Cowboys tied it in the 8th when a run scoring on a groundout. The game went to extras and Sugar Land scored 2 in the 10th on a Meyers 2 run triple. The Express were able to tie it though in the bottom of the 10th. In the 12th, Sugar Land scored 4 runs on a Lee RBI single and Dirden 3 run double. The Express got 2 back in the bottom of the inning but Hernandez was able to hold on for the win.

Note: Julks has 26 HR and a .851 OPS this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-68)

Game 1 - won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started game one and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got on the board with 2 runs in the 4th inning on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Stubbs. Deason relieved Brown and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Hooks went into the bottom of the 7th tied 2 but didn’t have a hit. With two on, Hamilton connected on a walk-off RBI single for the 3-2 win.

Note: Brown has a 1.50 ERA over his last four outings.

  • Tyler Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
  • Cody Deason, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Game 2 - won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started and allowed 6 runs over 4 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 run on an Adolph 2 run triple. They got another int he 4th on a Salazar solo HR. Torres allowed 3 runs in relief as the Hooks fell behind 9-3. Kessinger added an RBI single in the 6th to make it 9-4. The Hooks entered the 7th down 9-4 but would rally. They scored a run on an error and 2 runs on a Kessinger single to make it 9-7. With two outs and two on, Arias connected on a walk-off 2 run HR for the 10-9 win.

Note: Conn has a 2.09 ERA this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (61-68) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)

Lopez started for Asheville and tossed a scoreless innings before being relieved by Gusto who struck out 8 over 3.2 scoreless innings. Cobos also tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. The offense picked up seven hits but were unable to scratch across a run. In the bottom of the 9th, the Drive walked it off with a 2 run HR to win it.

Note: Gonzalez is hitting .387 in September.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-75) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning getting 2 runs on a McGowan sac fly and Garcia RBI double. They got another run the 3rd on a Molina RBI single. Ullola got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. The bullpen got some good performances with Scrubb tossing 2 scoreless innings and then Bellozo going 5 scoreless with 10 strikeouts. The game went to the 11th tied 3-3 but McGowan connected on a walk-off RBI double to send Fayetteville home with the win.

Note: Bellozo has a 1.73 ERA in Single-A this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 6:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Rhett Kouba - 6:05 CT

FV: Nolan DeVos - 4:05 CT

