Astros Prospect Report: September 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (62-69) won 11-9 (BOX SCORE)
Lee put Sugar Land on the board early with a leadoff HR. They got another run in the 3rd on a Julks solo HR. In the 5th, Julks added an RBI single and a run scored on a wild pitch. Donato started for Sugar Land and allowed 5 runs over 4.1 innings. The Space Cowboys tied it in the 8th when a run scoring on a groundout. The game went to extras and Sugar Land scored 2 in the 10th on a Meyers 2 run triple. The Express were able to tie it though in the bottom of the 10th. In the 12th, Sugar Land scored 4 runs on a Lee RBI single and Dirden 3 run double. The Express got 2 back in the bottom of the inning but Hernandez was able to hold on for the win.
Note: Julks has 26 HR and a .851 OPS this season.
- Korey Lee, C: 3-for-6, 3 R, HR, RBI, SB
- Corey Julks, 3B: 3-for-6, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 1-for-5, R, BB
- Jake Meyers, CF: 1-for-5, R, 3B, 2 RBI, BB
- Justin Dirden, LF: 1-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SB
- Pedro Leon, RF: 0-for-3, 3 BB
- Marty Costes, LF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 1-for-4, 3 R
- Chad Donato, RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- J.P. France, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (59-68)
Game 1 - won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started game one and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. The Hooks got on the board with 2 runs in the 4th inning on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Stubbs. Deason relieved Brown and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Hooks went into the bottom of the 7th tied 2 but didn’t have a hit. With two on, Hamilton connected on a walk-off RBI single for the 3-2 win.
Note: Brown has a 1.50 ERA over his last four outings.
- Ross Adolph, CF: 0-for-1, 3 BB
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- Luke Berryhill, C: 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- C.J. Stubbs, DH: 0-for-1, RBI, BB
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Cody Deason, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)
Game 2 - won 10-9 (BOX SCORE)
Bravo started and allowed 6 runs over 4 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 run on an Adolph 2 run triple. They got another int he 4th on a Salazar solo HR. Torres allowed 3 runs in relief as the Hooks fell behind 9-3. Kessinger added an RBI single in the 6th to make it 9-4. The Hooks entered the 7th down 9-4 but would rally. They scored a run on an error and 2 runs on a Kessinger single to make it 9-7. With two outs and two on, Arias connected on a walk-off 2 run HR for the 10-9 win.
Note: Conn has a 2.09 ERA this season.
- Ross Adolph, LF: 1-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 1B-2B: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Joe Perez, 3B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-1, 3 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB
- C.J. Stubbs, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB
- Bryan Arias, 1B: 1-for-1, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (61-68) lost 2-0 (BOX SCORE)
Lopez started for Asheville and tossed a scoreless innings before being relieved by Gusto who struck out 8 over 3.2 scoreless innings. Cobos also tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. The offense picked up seven hits but were unable to scratch across a run. In the bottom of the 9th, the Drive walked it off with a 2 run HR to win it.
Note: Gonzalez is hitting .387 in September.
- Michael Sandle, LF: 2-for-4
- Zach Daniels, RF: 0-for-1, 3 BB
- J.C. Correa, C: 2-for-4
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 2-for-4, 2 2B
- Juan Pablo Lopez, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (54-75) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning getting 2 runs on a McGowan sac fly and Garcia RBI double. They got another run the 3rd on a Molina RBI single. Ullola got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. The bullpen got some good performances with Scrubb tossing 2 scoreless innings and then Bellozo going 5 scoreless with 10 strikeouts. The game went to the 11th tied 3-3 but McGowan connected on a walk-off RBI double to send Fayetteville home with the win.
Note: Bellozo has a 1.73 ERA in Single-A this season.
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-5, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-5, R
- Ryan Clifford, DH: 3-for-5, R, 2B
- Leosdany Molina, 2B: 2-for-5, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, LF: 1-for-5, 2 R, 2B
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB
- Ryan Garcia, C: 1-for-3, 2B, RBI
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 4 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Andre Scrubb, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K (WIN)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Forrest Whitley - 6:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Rhett Kouba - 6:05 CT
FV: Nolan DeVos - 4:05 CT
