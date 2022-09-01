Astros Prospect Report: August 31st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-65) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got their scoring started early with a Julks lead off HR. They to another in the 2nd inning on a Julks bases loaded walk. The offense put 4 up in the 3rd inning on a Lee RBI double, Costes RBI double, and De Goti 2 run single. Dubin got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Record who also allowed 3 runs, 2 earned. Jones have Sugar Land the lead again in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI double. Lee added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 8-6. The rest of the bullpen was great getting 6 scoreless innings as Sugar Land won 8-6.
Note: Lee had 10 HR, 26 RBI in 21 games in August.
- Corey Julks, 3B: 2-for-3, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Jake Meyers, CF: 1-for-5, R
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 1-for-5, 2B, RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB
- Pedro Leon, DH: 1-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI
- Alex De Goti, SS: 2-for-3, 2 RBI, BB
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.o IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Josh James, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (55-65) won 11-4 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on a Perez 2 run double and Wagner RBI groundout. They scored another run in the 2nd when Hamilton grounded into a fielder’s choice. Murray started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. In the 5th they got 2 more runs on a Salazar 2 run single. The Hooks picked up an insurance run in the 9th on a McKenna bases loaded walk. Brown closed it out allowing 1 run over 4 innings while striking out 7.
Note: Perez hit .324 in August.
- Ross Adolph, RF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 0-for-4, R, BB, SB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 0-for-3, 2 R, BB
- Joe Perez, 3B: 3-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Will Wagner, 1B: 2-for-4, RBI, BB
- Alex McKenna, LF: 0-for-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 SB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-5, 2 RBI
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 SB
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Tyler Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (56-65)
Game 1 - won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Corona put the Tourists on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 3rd, Daniels added an RBI single and the offense got another run in the 4th on a fielder’s choice. Taveras got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4.1 innings. McDonald and Ford both had scoreless outings to close it out.
Note: Corona has 17 HR this season.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Zach Daniels, RF: 2-for-3, RBI
- J.C. Correa, 2B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Luis Guerrero, LF: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Justin Williams, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
Game 2 - won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)
Gordon started for Asheville and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. Alvarez put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd inning with a 2 run single. The offense got another run in the 6th on a Loperfido RBI single. DeLabio closed it out 1.1 innings to pick up the save.
Note: Gordon has 7 BB/63 K in 44 innings this season.
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-2, R
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-3, RBI
- Luis Santana, DH: 1-for-2, R, BB
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 1-for-3, R
- Jose Alvarez, 1B: 1-for-2, 2 RBI
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (50-71) won 6-0 (BOX SCORE)
Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on an error and a Loftin 2 run double. They played add on in the middle innings getting a solo HR from Melton in the 5th, an RBI double from Garcia in the 6th, and a run scoring on a balk in the 7th. Calderon got the start and tossed 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Garcia tossed 3 scoreless innings to close it out.
Note: Melton is hitting .351 in 14 Single-A games.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 4-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, RBI, BB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 0-for-5, R, RBI
- Jackson Loftin, 2B: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 2-for-4
- John Garcia, C: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Brett Conine - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Heitor Tokar- 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
