Astros Prospect Report: August 31st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (59-65) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got their scoring started early with a Julks lead off HR. They to another in the 2nd inning on a Julks bases loaded walk. The offense put 4 up in the 3rd inning on a Lee RBI double, Costes RBI double, and De Goti 2 run single. Dubin got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 3 innings of work. He was relieved by Record who also allowed 3 runs, 2 earned. Jones have Sugar Land the lead again in the bottom of the 4th with an RBI double. Lee added a solo HR in the 7th to make it 8-6. The rest of the bullpen was great getting 6 scoreless innings as Sugar Land won 8-6.

Note: Lee had 10 HR, 26 RBI in 21 games in August.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (55-65) won 11-4 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on a Perez 2 run double and Wagner RBI groundout. They scored another run in the 2nd when Hamilton grounded into a fielder’s choice. Murray started for the Hooks and went 4 innings allowing 2 runs. In the 5th they got 2 more runs on a Salazar 2 run single. The Hooks picked up an insurance run in the 9th on a McKenna bases loaded walk. Brown closed it out allowing 1 run over 4 innings while striking out 7.

Note: Perez hit .324 in August.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Tyler Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (56-65)

Game 1 - won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Corona put the Tourists on the board with a solo HR in the first inning. In the 3rd, Daniels added an RBI single and the offense got another run in the 4th on a fielder’s choice. Taveras got the start and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned over 4.1 innings. McDonald and Ford both had scoreless outings to close it out.

Note: Corona has 17 HR this season.

Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN) Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

Game 2 - won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started for Asheville and pitched well allowing 1 run over 5.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. Alvarez put the Tourists on the board in the 2nd inning with a 2 run single. The offense got another run in the 6th on a Loperfido RBI single. DeLabio closed it out 1.1 innings to pick up the save.

Note: Gordon has 7 BB/63 K in 44 innings this season.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.2 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (50-71) won 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs on an error and a Loftin 2 run double. They played add on in the middle innings getting a solo HR from Melton in the 5th, an RBI double from Garcia in the 6th, and a run scoring on a balk in the 7th. Calderon got the start and tossed 6 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. Garcia tossed 3 scoreless innings to close it out.

Note: Melton is hitting .351 in 14 Single-A games.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN) Ronny Garcia, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brett Conine - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Heitor Tokar- 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT