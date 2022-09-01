Astros Crawfish Boil: September 1st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- The Astros head into September on the heels of a mini-sweep in Arlington and preparing to defend their standing as best team in the AL (Astros.com)
- Highlights from yesterday’s game here (MLB.com)
- Hunter Brown is on his way to the show, so what does that mean for the Astros’ September roster? (Astros.com)
- Could J.P. France become a bullpen weapon for the Astros? (FanNation)
- In his Age 39 season, Justin Verlander has literal Cy Young numbers (Twitter - Jim Passon)
Around the League
- The 2023 Spring Training schedule has been released for those who love planning (MLB.com)
- Angel Hernandez sued the league for discrimination so they’re dragging his shoddy job from the 2018 ALDS and I am loving it (ESPN)
- The Orioles have called up their top prospect Gunnar Henderson (MLB Trade Rumors)
- And he immediately walloped a homer in his debut (MLB.com)
- Tony La Russa is taking an indefinite medical leave from the White Sox (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here are 9 predictions about September as baseball winds its way towards the playoffs (MLB.com)
- Speaking of September, here’s what the 6 division leaders can expect in the 2022 season’s final month (MLB.com)
Loading comments...