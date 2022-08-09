Aledmys Diaz Slams Astros to Victory over Rangers, 7-5

No pitcher ever has never had a bad game.

Against a pitcher who had a streak of nine straight quality starts, the Rangers struck right away against Astros starter Jose Urquidy, eventually breaking his streak of successful starts.

Marcus Semien led off the game with a homer, and in the third, the other Ranger big bat, Corey Seager, hit a two-run homer.

And before the Astros could answer back, the Rangers made the game look like an ensuing romp adding another run in the fourth on a Bubba Thompson RBI single.

And then, in one pitch, it was a game again. Aledmys Diaz took a pitch to the gas pump in left-center with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Kyle Tucker on board, to tie the game.

But Adolis Garcia took an inside fastball to the Crawford Boxes to return the lead to the Rangers, 5-4.

In the fifth inning, the Astros took their first lead when Altuve doubled home Jake Meyers, and after Altuve stole third base, he scored on a Yuli Gurriel sacrifice fly.

The Astros added another run in the sixth when Alex Bregman led off with a single and took second on a called balk. He scored on a Tucker double off the left-field wall, sending Rangers ace starter Martin Perez to the showers allowing five runs in five+ innings pitched.

For Astros starter Urquidy, it was the first time since June 15th that he had allowed more than three runs in a start. He allowed five runs in five innings with five hits, two walks, and four strikeouts. The three home runs allowed were the main culprit in Urquidy’s poor start.

After Urquidy’s departure, relievers Will Smith, Rafael Montero, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly held the Rangers scoreless, with Pressly getting his 22nd save.

Justin Verlander goes for his 16th win and the series victory against Glenn Otto.

Game time 7:10 pm CST.

