Prospect Stock Report: Volume 3

Just like the stock market, prospects’ stock will go up and down throughout the season. Here is the Astros Prospect Stock Report 2022: Volume 3.

Previous Stock Reports:

Volume 1

Volume 2

⇑ Stock Up ⇑

Hitter - Justin Dirden

Dirden is on this list again, but it is well deserved. Dirden was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft and he has hit well at every stop so far in the minors. After a 2021 season which saw him hit .274 with a .934 OPS between Low-A and High-A, Dirden has put together a great 2022 season in Double-A. In 92 games, the lefty is slashing .324/.411/.616 with 32 2B, which leads the system, 20 HR and 73 RBI. Dirden is a good athlete and can play all over the outfield. He has gone from an undrafted free agent to a legit prospect in just a year and a half. Dirden was also recently promoted to Triple-A.

2022 Stats: 92 G, .324 BA/.411 OBP/.616 SLG, 32 2B, 5 3B, 20 HR, 73 RBI, 157 wRC+

Hitter - Quincy Hamilton

Hamilton was drafted by the Astros in the 5th round of the 2021 draft as a 5th year senior. He had a standout season his last year in college and has carried that into this year as well. The 24-year-old started the season in Single-A and slashed .291/.400/.485 in 36 games. He was promoted to High-A where he slashed .321/.442/.524. He was then promoted to Double-A a couple of days ago. The lefty also has 23 2B, 13 HR, 20 SB in 86 games. Hamilton has shown the ability to hit for average, power, and draw walks at a high clip.

2022 Stats: 86 G, .305 BA/.421 OBP/.502 SLG, 23 2B, 13 HR, 49 RBI, 20 SB, 153 wRC+

Pitcher - Edinson Batista

Batista has came out of nowhere this season. After posting a 7.46 ERA in 2021, the 20-year-old (turned 20 in May) has posted a 2.82 ERA over 79.2 innings. Batista is listed at 6’2” and 185 lbs, though he probably is bigger than that. This season he has also racked up 92 K in those 79.2 innings and has only allowed 52 hits. He has held batters to just a .182 BAA this season. Since May 25th he has a 2.02 ERA in 58 innings. He has also been able to pitch deep into games in the piggy back role.

2022 Stats: 18 G, 2.82 ERA, 79.2 IP, 152 H, 25 ER, 37 BB, 92 K, 10.4 K/9

Pitcher - Nick Hernandez

Hernandez was drafted by the Astros in the 8th round of the 2016 season. After missing a season due to injury and another due to COVID, Hernandez has been phenomenal this season in Triple-A for Sugar Land. Overall he has a 2.95 ERA with 53 K in 42.2 innings in Triple-A. Hernandez has been even better over the last two months posting a 0.77 ERA with 4 BB/26 K in 23.1 innings. Even more impressive is he has allowed just 9 hits during that time. That’s good for a .117 BAA.

2022 Stats: 37 G, 2.868 ERA, 47.0 IP, 22 H, 14 ER, 20 BB, 61 K, 11.7 K/9