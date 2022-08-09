Astros Crawfish Boil: August 9, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Seven Astros’ Draftees Receive Affiliated Assignments. Fan nation,com
- Houston Astros’ McCullers Stretches to 86 Pitches in Fourth Rehab Start. Sports Illustrated
- Houston Astros to host Uvalde Strong Day fundraiser this Sunday. mysanantonio.com
- Verlander on track for third Cy Young. the score.com
- Justin Dirden Bumped to AAA Sugar Land. Fox Sports
Around the League
- There is a new No. 1 atop Power Rankings MLB.com
- New York Yankees snap out of 5-game slump after team meeting. ESPN
- Yankees lose DH Matt Carpenter to foot injury. Clutch Points
- Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways . CBS Sports
- Mets ace Jacob deGrom takes perfect game into sixth inning in second start. CBS Sports
- Jason Heyward, Cubs part ways. MLB.com
- Fastest Cutter Ever Tracked
103 MPH HEAT FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/t09QLtrAuX— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 9, 2022
