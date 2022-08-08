Astros Prospect Report: August 7th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (47-58) won 11-6 (BOX SCORE)

McCullers made another rehab start and allowed 5 runs over 5 innings of work. Barreto put the offense on the board with a 3 run HR in the 2nd inning. The Space Cowboys entered the 7th down 6-3 but rallied for 6 runs on a Barreto 2 run double, Manea RBI single and Julks 3 run HR. The offense picked up 2 more in the 8th on a Costes RBI single and Manea RBI groundout. Conine closed it out tossing 3 scoreless innings.

Note: Julks has 22 HR this season.

Lance McCullers Jr. , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Brett Conine, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (47-55) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Melendez started and allowed 1 run over 2.2 innings. He was relieved by Garcia who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th on back to back HRs from Stubbs and Kessinger. Chaidez pitched in relief and tossed 4 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The pen allowed a run in the 9th and the 10th as the Hooks would fall 3-2.

Note: Chaidez has 87 K in 82 innings this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Devin Conn , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (44-55)

Game 1 - won 7-1 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez started game 1 for the Tourists and tossed 4 scoreless innings. Palma put the offense on the board in the 2nd with a solo HR and Santana added a solo HR in the 4th. After a Loperfido RBI single in the 6th, the offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 4 runs on a Palma 2 run single, Stevens RBI single and Loperfido RBI double. Kouba closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 3 innings.

Note: Palma has 5 HR in 10 High-A games.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Rhett Kouba, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

Game 2 - won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Tourists and tossed 5 innings allowing 2 runs. The Tourists first run came in the first inning on a Correa sac fly. Santana tied the game in the 5th with a solo HR. In the 7th, the Tourists took the lead on a bases loaded walk to Corona. Betances closed it out with 2 scoreless innings to seal the win.

Note: Corona has a .892 OPS in High-A.

Luis Santana , 2B: 1-for-2, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB

1-for-2, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, SB Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jose Betances, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (45-55)

Game 1 - won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Barry got the start in game one and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings of work. Mascai put the Woodpeckers on the board with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. The offense took the lead in the third scoring 5 runs on a Williams RBI single, Whitaker 3 run HR, and Mascai solo HR. Reina closed it out allowing 1 run over the final 3 innings as the Woodpeckers won game one, 6-5.

Note: Mascai has a .738 OPS this season.

Shea Barry , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 K Fabricio Reina, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Game 2 - won 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon started game two for the Woodpeckers and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. The first run for the Woodpeckers came on a Ramirez sac fly in the 2nd inning. The Woodpeckers entered the 6th inning down 2-1 but Whitaker gave them a lead with a 2 run HR. DeLabio tossed 2.2 scoreless innings and Ford closed it out with a scoreless 7th to seal the win.

Note: Whitaker has 2 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI in August.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 K (WIN) Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF