Astros Prospect Report: August 6th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-58) won 10-1 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first inning scoring 2 runs on RBI singles from Brinson and Jones. Leon was hit in the face by a pitch in the first inning and removed from the game. Sugar Land added another run in the 3rd on a Diaz RBI double and one in the 4th on a fielder’s choice. Sugar Land blew it open in the 5th scoring 6 runs on with two scoring on a wild pitch and error, a Costes 2 run HR, and then two more runs scoring on an error. Bielak got the start and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. France closed it out striking out 6 over the final 4 innings and allowing 1 unearned run.

Note: Hensley has a .400 OBP this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) J.P. France, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 6 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (47-54) lost 5-1 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings with 7 strikeouts. He was relieved by Robaina who allowed 5 runs over 1.2 innings. The Hooks got on the board with a Whitcomb RBI triple in the 7th. Horrell tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief but the offense was unable to comeback as they fell 5-1.

Note: Tamarez has 93 K in 83.2 innings this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 K Julio Robaina , LHP: 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Michael Horrell, RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (42-55) POSTPONED

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-55) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 6 runs, 4 earned, over 4 innings. The offense got on the board in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on an Alvarez 2 run single, Whitaker 2 run double and Price RBI single. The Woodpeckers picked up another run in the 4th on a wild pitch. Salgado relieved Calderon and pitched well until the 8th where he allowed 2 runs as the Woodpeckers would fall 8-6.

Note: Price is hitting .385 with 4 RBI in 3 games.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Lance McCullers Jr. - 6:05 CT

CC: Jaime Melendez - 1:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown - 11:00 AM CT

FV: TBD - 2:05 CT