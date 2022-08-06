Astros Prospect Report: August 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (45-58) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Lee put Sugar Land on the board in the first inning with a 3 run HR, his 11th of the season. Donato got the start and went 4 innings allowing 4 runs, 2 earned. The offense tied it up in the 5th when Julks scored on a wild pitch. Solomon relieved Donato and went 4 innings allowing 1 run. The Space Cowboys entered the down 5-4 but scored 2 runs on an error to take the lead. Paredes closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Solomon has a 2.29 ERA since July 1st.

Korey Lee (@koreyleeeeee) 3 run HR for Sugar Land! His 11th HR of the season! #Astros pic.twitter.com/wRy6XLPv4r — Astros Future (@AstrosFuture) August 6, 2022

Chad Donato , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K Peter Solomon , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (47-53) won 7-6 (BOX SCORE)

Salazar got the scoring started for the Hooks with an RBI single in the first inning. The Hooks picked up 3 runs in the 2nd inning on a Kessinger solo HR and Perez 2 run HR. The offense played add on with an RBI single from Wagner in the 3rd and a Salazar solo HR in the 5th. The Cardinals got closer scoring 3 runs in the 6th as Bravo went 6 innings allowing 5 runs, 3 earned. Perez got a run back for the Hooks in the 7th on an RBI single. West pitched well in relief and Torres came on to get the last out to seal the 7-6 win.

Note: Salazar is hitting .310 with .874 OPS in Double-A.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 6.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (WIN) Derek West , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (42-55) won 9-7 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti started for the Tourists and went 2 innings allowing 3 runs. Asheville got on the board in the 2nd on a Loperfido sac fly and Corona RBI single. Hamilton added two more runs in the 2nd inning with a 2 run HR. Cobos relieved Arrighetti and allowed 2 runs over 2 innings. The Tourists took the lead in the 6th getting 2 runs on a Sandle RBI single and Correa bases loaded walk. The offense added a Santana solo HR in the 7th and Correa 2 run double in the 8th to extend the lead. Gusto pitched well out of the pen and Cody was able to get the last out to hold on for the win.

Note: Correa has a .836 OPS this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN) Danny Cody, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-54) POSTPONED

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 6:05 CT

CC: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT