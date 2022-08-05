Astros Prospect Report: August 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (44-58) won 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Diaz put the Space Cowboys on the board in the first with a 2 run HR, his 19th HR of the season. Whitley got the start and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings striking out 3. He threw 37 pitches. Olczak relieved Whitley and tossed 1.1 scoreless innings. Brown was next in and pitched really well tossing 5.1 innings striking out 9 while allowing just 1 run. Blanco came on for the save and allowed an inherited run to score but held on for the save.

Note: Brown has a 2.52 ERA with 115 K in 85.2 innings this season.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jon Olczak , LHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Hunter Brown , RHP: 5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (46-53) won 7-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for the Hooks and went 5 innings allowing 2 runs. McKenna put the Hooks on the board with an RBI single in the first. In the 2nd inning they got another run on a Perez RBI single. The Hooks extended their lead in the 4th scoring 4 runs on a Diaz solo HR, Dirden 2 run triple and Wagner sac fly. The Hooks got another insurance run in the 7th on a fielder’s choice. Sprinkle and Ruppenthal closed it out with 2 scoreless innings each.

Note: Dirden has 73 RBI in 90 games this season.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN) Jonathan Sprinkle , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (41-55) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists got on the board in the first inning scoring a run on a Hamilton RBI groundout. Gomez got the start and tossed 5 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. Mejias relieved Gomez and allowed 5 runs over 1.2 innings. The Tourists got one back in the 8th on a Corona sac fly. Loperfido added an RBI single in the 9th but that was it as the Tourists fell 5-3.

Note: Corona has a .877 OPS in High-A.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Christian Mejias , RHP: 1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

1.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-54) lost 6-0 (BOX SCORE)

Ullola started but struggled with his command walking 7 and allowing 3 runs over 2.1 innings. Bellozo pitched in relief and struck out 6 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run. The pen allowed a couple more runs and the offense was unable to get anything going as the Woodpeckers fells 6-0.

Note: Bellozo has a 1.98 ERA this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 3 K

2.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 3 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Chad Donato - 7:05 CT

CC: Jose Bravo - 7:05 CT

AV: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT