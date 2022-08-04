 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 107 Thread, August 4, 2022, 6:10 CT. Astros @ Guardians

It’s a Justin Verlander day

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Here’s the lineup. Kinda weird. Kyle Tucker is out but Astros newbie and last night’s home run hitter Trey Mancini is out, too, with Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon in the outfield.

Whaaaat?

