Astros Crawfish Boil: August 4th, 2022

Astros News
- Urquidy played stopper last night as the Astros salvaged a win at the end of a tough Boston series (Astros.com)
- Highlights from that game here (MLB Video)
- We also got to see Trey Mancini wallop his first homer as an Astro (KHOU 11)
- As well as a 4-strike AB from Yordan Alvarez (Sports Illustrated)
- Mancini later talked about his excitement to be part of a team that is October-bound (Astros.com)
- Now that it’s all said and done, let’s assess how the Astros did at the deadline (Houston Chronicle)
- There was a little bit of bad news yesterday, though, as Michael Brantley revealed that there is no timetable for his return from a shoulder injury (Astros.com)
- The Bregmans have posted pics of their new arrival, for those who love baseball babies (Houston Chronicle)
Around the League
- Here are the winners from this year’s trade deadline (MLB.com)
- The Dodgers will be honoring the late Vin Scully with patches on their uniforms for the rest of the season (ESPN)
- The Padres have to be destined for a ring after all the trades they made... right? (538 Sports)
- It sure looked like it last night as they slapped the Rockies up and down the lineup (ESPN)
- Jacob deGrom returned to a pitching mound in Queens, and it looked exactly like you would expect (ESPN)
- Old Friend Dan Straily is headed to the KBO after signing with the Lotte Giants (MLB Trade Rumors)
