Astros Prospect Report: August 3rd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Syndication: Asheville Citizen-Times
The Tourists’ Zach Daniels (23) swings during their game against the Winston Salem Dash on April 28, 2022. The Dash defeated the Tourists 7-3.
Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-58) lost 10-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Lee RBI groundout and Leon RBI single. After a scoreless inning from Mushinski, Endersby came on for the 6th and struggled allowing 5 runs while retiring just two batters. The bullpen allowed another four runs as Sugar Land would go on to lose 10-2.

Note: Hensley has a .402 OBP with 62 walks this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (45-53) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a Diaz solo HR and Dirden RBI single. The offense added 3 more in the 5th on another Diaz solo HR and a Wagner 2 run single. Garcia relieved Deason and allowed 3 runs over 2.2 innings. Henderson tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief and Horrell closed it out with 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Note: Salazar is hitting .299 in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (41-54) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists jumped out to an early lead scoring a run in the first on a Stevens bases loaded walk and four runs in the 2nd inning on a Sandle 2 run double, Correa RBI groundout and Daniels RBI single. Tokar started and went 4 innings allowing 5 runs, 4 earned. Sandle also added an RBI single in the 4th. Taveras tossed 4 innings in relief allowing just 1 run. The game went to the 9th tied 6-6 but Santana gave the Tourists the lead with a solo HR. The Crawdads tied it in the 9th but the Tourists won it in the 10th with an RBI groundout from Stevens.

Note: Daniels is hitting .354 since the start of July.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-53) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning on a Williams 2 run single, Price 2 run double and Molina RBI single. Santos got the start but struggled a bit allowing 5 runs, 4 earned, over 2.1 innings. The Woodpecker re-took the lead in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Williams RBI single and RBI doubles from Whitaker and Price. Batista tossed 4 scoreless innings and DeLabio closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Batista has a 2.82 ERA this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT

CC: Tyler Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez - 6:00 CT

FV: Miguel Ullola - 6:05 CT

