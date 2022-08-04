Astros Prospect Report: August 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-58) lost 10-2 (BOX SCORE)

Bermudez started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Lee RBI groundout and Leon RBI single. After a scoreless inning from Mushinski, Endersby came on for the 6th and struggled allowing 5 runs while retiring just two batters. The bullpen allowed another four runs as Sugar Land would go on to lose 10-2.

Note: Hensley has a .402 OBP with 62 walks this season.

Jonathan Bermudez , LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Jimmy Endersby , RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Nick Hernandez , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (45-53) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a Diaz solo HR and Dirden RBI single. The offense added 3 more in the 5th on another Diaz solo HR and a Wagner 2 run single. Garcia relieved Deason and allowed 3 runs over 2.2 innings. Henderson tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief and Horrell closed it out with 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Note: Salazar is hitting .299 in Double-A.

Cody Deason , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (41-54) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists jumped out to an early lead scoring a run in the first on a Stevens bases loaded walk and four runs in the 2nd inning on a Sandle 2 run double, Correa RBI groundout and Daniels RBI single. Tokar started and went 4 innings allowing 5 runs, 4 earned. Sandle also added an RBI single in the 4th. Taveras tossed 4 innings in relief allowing just 1 run. The game went to the 9th tied 6-6 but Santana gave the Tourists the lead with a solo HR. The Crawdads tied it in the 9th but the Tourists won it in the 10th with an RBI groundout from Stevens.

Note: Daniels is hitting .354 since the start of July.

Heitor Tokar , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Diosmerky Taveras , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Danny Cody, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-53) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning on a Williams 2 run single, Price 2 run double and Molina RBI single. Santos got the start but struggled a bit allowing 5 runs, 4 earned, over 2.1 innings. The Woodpecker re-took the lead in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Williams RBI single and RBI doubles from Whitaker and Price. Batista tossed 4 scoreless innings and DeLabio closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Batista has a 2.82 ERA this season.

Alex Santos , RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Fabricio Reina , RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN) Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT

CC: Tyler Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: Cesar Gomez - 6:00 CT

FV: Miguel Ullola - 6:05 CT