Astros Prospect Report: August 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-58) lost 10-2 (BOX SCORE)
Bermudez started for Sugar Land and allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. The offense got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring 2 runs on a Lee RBI groundout and Leon RBI single. After a scoreless inning from Mushinski, Endersby came on for the 6th and struggled allowing 5 runs while retiring just two batters. The bullpen allowed another four runs as Sugar Land would go on to lose 10-2.
Note: Hensley has a .402 OBP with 62 walks this season.
- Lewis Brinson, CF: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B
- Taylor Jones, LF: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Korey Lee, DH: 0-for-4, RBI
- Pedro Leon, 2B: 3-for-4, RBI, SB
- Jonathan Bermudez, LHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Jimmy Endersby, RHP: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Zac Rosscup, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (45-53) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Deason started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 3rd on a Diaz solo HR and Dirden RBI single. The offense added 3 more in the 5th on another Diaz solo HR and a Wagner 2 run single. Garcia relieved Deason and allowed 3 runs over 2.2 innings. Henderson tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in relief and Horrell closed it out with 1.2 scoreless innings to pick up the save.
Note: Salazar is hitting .299 in Double-A.
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Cesar Salazar, 1B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B
- Justin Dirden, CF: 1-for-3, RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI
- Cody Deason, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (41-54) won 8-7 (BOX SCORE)
The Tourists jumped out to an early lead scoring a run in the first on a Stevens bases loaded walk and four runs in the 2nd inning on a Sandle 2 run double, Correa RBI groundout and Daniels RBI single. Tokar started and went 4 innings allowing 5 runs, 4 earned. Sandle also added an RBI single in the 4th. Taveras tossed 4 innings in relief allowing just 1 run. The game went to the 9th tied 6-6 but Santana gave the Tourists the lead with a solo HR. The Crawdads tied it in the 9th but the Tourists won it in the 10th with an RBI groundout from Stevens.
Note: Daniels is hitting .354 since the start of July.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, SB
- Michael Sandle. LF: 3-for-6, R, 2B, 3 RBI
- J.C. Correa, C: 1-for-5, R, RBI, BB
- Zach Daniels, LF: 4-for-5, RBI, BB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 0-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Luis Santana, 1B: 3-for-6, R, 2B, RBI, SB
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 0-for-4, R, 2 BB
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Heitor Tokar, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- Danny Cody, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 0 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-53) won 8-6 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the first inning on a Williams 2 run single, Price 2 run double and Molina RBI single. Santos got the start but struggled a bit allowing 5 runs, 4 earned, over 2.1 innings. The Woodpecker re-took the lead in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Williams RBI single and RBI doubles from Whitaker and Price. Batista tossed 4 scoreless innings and DeLabio closed it out with a scoreless 9th.
Note: Batista has a 2.82 ERA this season.
- Jose Alvarez, DH: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Logan Cerny, LF: 2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB, 2 SB
- Justin Williams, 3B: 1-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI
- Collin Price, C: 2-for-5, R, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- Victor Mascai, 1B: 1-for-4, BB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 3-for-5, RBI
- Alex Santos, RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 K
- Fabricio Reina, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Forrest Whitley - 7:05 CT
CC: Tyler Brown - 6:35 CT
AV: Cesar Gomez - 6:00 CT
FV: Miguel Ullola - 6:05 CT
