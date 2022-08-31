Astros Prospect Report: August 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-65) POSTPONED

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (55-65) won 11-4 (BOX SCORE)

Whitcomb put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with a 2 run HR. In the 3rd, he added a 2 run double to make it 4-0. The Hooks blew it open in the 3rd scoring 6 runs on a Stubbs solo HR, bases loaded walk to Berryhill, and a Whitcomb grand slam. Deason got the start and tossed 5 scoreless innings. Perez added a solo HR in the 6th inning for the 11th run. Gomez pitched the last 4 innings allowing 4 runs but held on for the 11-4 win.

Note: Whitcomb has a .972 OPS in August.

Cody Deason , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN) Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (54-65) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Borden put the Tourists on the board in the bottom of the 5th with a solo HR, his 3rd of the year. Kouba allowed 3 runs over 4 innings in relief. The offense got one back in the 9th on an error but that would be it as Asheville fell 5-2.

Note: Borden has a 1.141 OPS in High-A.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (49-71) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Dezenzo RBI single. DeVos got the start and allowed 1 run over 3 innings while striking out 4. After Scrubb tossed a scoreless inning, the bullpen came unraveled in the 5th. Matthews and Schroeder gave up 9 runs as the Wood Ducks took the lead. Cole got 3 runs back in the 6th on a 3 run double. Guilfoil tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief but the 0ffense was unable to score again as they fell 10-4.

Note: Dezenzo has a .946 OPS this season.

Nolan DeVos , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Andre Scrubb , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Jayson Schroeder , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Shea Barry , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras - 4:05 CT, Game 2 - Colton Gordon

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT