 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: August 30th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Syndication: The Corpus Christi Caller Times
Hooks Shay Whitcomb (6) drives the ball over the fence in the first inning of the Corpus Christi Hooks season opener against the San Antonio Missions on April 8, 2022 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Tracy Weddle/Special to Caller Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-65) POSTPONED

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (55-65) won 11-4 (BOX SCORE)

Whitcomb put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with a 2 run HR. In the 3rd, he added a 2 run double to make it 4-0. The Hooks blew it open in the 3rd scoring 6 runs on a Stubbs solo HR, bases loaded walk to Berryhill, and a Whitcomb grand slam. Deason got the start and tossed 5 scoreless innings. Perez added a solo HR in the 6th inning for the 11th run. Gomez pitched the last 4 innings allowing 4 runs but held on for the 11-4 win.

Note: Whitcomb has a .972 OPS in August.

  • Cody Deason, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)
  • Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (54-65) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Borden put the Tourists on the board in the bottom of the 5th with a solo HR, his 3rd of the year. Kouba allowed 3 runs over 4 innings in relief. The offense got one back in the 9th on an error but that would be it as Asheville fell 5-2.

Note: Borden has a 1.141 OPS in High-A.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (49-71) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Dezenzo RBI single. DeVos got the start and allowed 1 run over 3 innings while striking out 4. After Scrubb tossed a scoreless inning, the bullpen came unraveled in the 5th. Matthews and Schroeder gave up 9 runs as the Wood Ducks took the lead. Cole got 3 runs back in the 6th on a 3 run double. Guilfoil tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief but the 0ffense was unable to score again as they fell 10-4.

Note: Dezenzo has a .946 OPS this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:05 CT

CC: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras - 4:05 CT, Game 2 - Colton Gordon

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...