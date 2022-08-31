Astros Prospect Report: August 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-65) POSTPONED
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (55-65) won 11-4 (BOX SCORE)
Whitcomb put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with a 2 run HR. In the 3rd, he added a 2 run double to make it 4-0. The Hooks blew it open in the 3rd scoring 6 runs on a Stubbs solo HR, bases loaded walk to Berryhill, and a Whitcomb grand slam. Deason got the start and tossed 5 scoreless innings. Perez added a solo HR in the 6th inning for the 11th run. Gomez pitched the last 4 innings allowing 4 runs but held on for the 11-4 win.
Note: Whitcomb has a .972 OPS in August.
- Ross Adolph, LF: 1-for-5, R
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, BB
- Joe Perez, 3B: 4-for-5, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI
- Alex McKenna, CF: 1-for-4, BB
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 2-for-5, R, 3B, HR, RBI
- Bryan Arias, DH: 1-for-5, R
- Cody Deason, RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (54-65) lost 5-2 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for Asheville and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings. Borden put the Tourists on the board in the bottom of the 5th with a solo HR, his 3rd of the year. Kouba allowed 3 runs over 4 innings in relief. The offense got one back in the 9th on an error but that would be it as Asheville fell 5-2.
Note: Borden has a 1.141 OPS in High-A.
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Luis Santana, 1B: 1-for-3, R
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 2-for-4
- Tim Borden, 3B: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (49-71) lost 10-4 (BOX SCORE)
Fayetteville got on the board in the first inning on a Dezenzo RBI single. DeVos got the start and allowed 1 run over 3 innings while striking out 4. After Scrubb tossed a scoreless inning, the bullpen came unraveled in the 5th. Matthews and Schroeder gave up 9 runs as the Wood Ducks took the lead. Cole got 3 runs back in the 6th on a 3 run double. Guilfoil tossed 3 scoreless innings in relief but the 0ffense was unable to score again as they fell 10-4.
Note: Dezenzo has a .946 OPS this season.
- Tommy Sacco, 2B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 2-for-5
- Zach Dezenzo, 1B: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Ryan Clifford, LF: 1-for-3, R, BB
- Jackson Loftin, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Zach Cole, DH: 2-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, SB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 1-for-4, SB
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Andre Scrubb, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Shea Barry, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 7:05 CT
CC: Jayden Murray - 7:05 CT
AV: Diosmerky Taveras - 4:05 CT, Game 2 - Colton Gordon
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
