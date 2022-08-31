Astros Crawfish Boil: August 31st, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Framber Valdez shoved again last night and stretched his franchise record quality start streak to 22 (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- It’s always a good time when the Astros play the Rangers... well, for the Astros it is, at least (Houston Chronicle)
- JV is headed to the IL with a calf injury, but the extent could have been so much worse if he had stayed in the game during his last start (ESPN)
- The Astros are adding top prospect Hunter Brown to the taxi squad (Astros.com)
- He’ll be joining catcher Yanier Diaz, who got the call up a couple of days ago (FanNation)
- But who’s going to lose their spot on the 40-man to make room for Brown and Diaz? (FanNation)
Around the League
- Aaron Judge continues to march towards the history books after launching his 51st homer last night (MLB.com)
- The Josh Hader trade has been a bust for both sides so far (FanGraphs)
- The Dodgers managed to down the Mets as LA secured its 90th win of the season (MLB.com)
- LA must be feeling good about both the present and the future after prospect James Outman hit his second cycle in 4 games (MLB.com)
- Let’s have an early look at the possible opt-outs coming this offseason (MLB Trade Rumors)
