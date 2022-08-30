2022 Series Poll: Houston Astros @ Texas Rangers

Quick Notes

The Rangers have officially entered a state of disarray as we wind down the season, having fired both their GM and Manager as ownership seeks to move on from the current debacle that is the team. The moves aren’t really surprising considering the half billion dollars the team invested during the offseason only to win about 10 extra games compared to the same point last season, but they were still somewhat jarring when they went down. Still, while the firings are typical for a team that was expecting to compete, I do find it somewhat odd that the Rangers didn’t stay the course considering no one expected them to perform in 2022.

Of course, as with most floundering teams, there are always bright spots. Big offseason acquisition Corey Seager has had a good year even after getting off to a somewhat slow start. Nathaniel Lowe has probably been their best hitter, however, when you look at his numbers across the entire 2022 season. After that, no one has been much better than average when you look across the entire season, though plenty have turned in acceptable major league numbers.

If you’re talking recent hot streaks though, there’s a lot more for the Rangers to hang their proverbial hats on. Lowe and Seager have both been good lately, much better than their season numbers, and they’re joined by Seager’s money pit brother Marcus Semien and hot-shot rookie Mark Mathias in the streaking category. Mathias came over from the Brewers this season and made his Rangers debut around two weeks ago. Though he hasn’t played consistently, his 1.450 OPS since joining the team seems to be calling out for more playtime.

As for pitching, it’s stronger for the Rangers this season than it has been in the past, mostly thanks to the return of prodigal son Martin Perez, who has seemingly reinvented himself after his tenure in Boston came to an ignominious end. The Astros get to face him in Game 2 after seeing Dane Dunning, who’s numbers are worse but trend more to average, in the first match.

The Rangers’ bullpen has been diminished somewhat since they traded their better pieces at the deadline, but you can expect Jonathan Hernandez, Jose Leclerc, or Matt Moore in leverage spots for Arlington. Hernandez has been slotted into the closer role since Matt Bush left for greener pastures at the deadline, and has converted all 4 opportunities he’s had so far. He also occasionally gets used outside of the 9th to face tougher parts of the order, or else he might have more saves at this point.

Offensive Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Pitching Stats: YTD, Last 7 Days

Last 10 Games: 6-4 Record, 1 Series Sweep, 2 Series Loss, +17 Run Differential (51 scored, 34 allowed)

W/L Splits: 28-36 at home, 30-33 on the road, 25-41 against teams over .500

Injured List: Cole Ragans: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Barlow: 15-Day IL (finger), Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Starters

Game 1: Framber Valdez (LHP, 13-4, 2.65 ERA, 142 K’s) vs Dane Dunning (RHP, 3-6, 4.19 ERA, 112 K’s)

Game 2: TBD vs Martin Perez (LHP, 10-4, 2.69 ERA, 139 K’s)

For Your Viewing and Listening Pleasure

Game 1: Tuesday, August 30th @ 7:05 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Rangers - KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest

Game 2: Wednesday, August 31st @ 1:05 pm CDT

Listen: Astros - KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KTRH 740 AM/99.1 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010 / Rangers - KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080

Watch: Astros - ATT SportsNet-SW / Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest / MLB Network (out-of-market only)