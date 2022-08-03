Jose Urquidy Paints a Masterpiece. Shuts down Red Sox En Route to Astros 6-1 Win.

It was truly masterful. A perfect synthesis of body and mind.

Jose Urquidy seemed to know exactly what pitch to throw and exactly where to throw it, and he executed an amazing number of these pitches, leaving the Red Sox batters baffled - and scoreless through his seven innings of work.

Meanwhile, the Astros bats woke up after two quiet nights, getting twelve hits and their only home run of the series.

The Astros launched early against Red Sox starter Rich Hill. Jose Altuve greeted Hill with a single to left field and got to third on a Jeremy Pena double down the left field line. Altuve scored on a Yordan Alvarez groundout that advance both runners, and Pena scored on a well-hit Alex Bregman liner to center.

In the second inning, the Astros received early dividends on one of their recent trades when Trey Mancini got his first homer as an Astro, a 379 two-run shot to the Crawford Boxes, giving the Astros a 4-0 lead.

Trey meet the Crawford Boxes.

Crawford Boxes meet Trey.



You will become best friends. pic.twitter.com/D7USS37VjV — Houston Astros (@astros) August 3, 2022

The slumping Kyle Tucker broke out a little today, executing a perfect bunt single in the second inning and knocking a two-run double off the left-field wall in the fifth to increase the Astros’ lead to 6-0.

Off the scoreboard, then add it to the scoreboard. pic.twitter.com/nrDdOCtmmt — Houston Astros (@astros) August 3, 2022

Astros starter Jose Urquidy had a no-hitter going into the sixth inning but then gave up a single and a double with Sox slugger Rafael Devers at bat with two outs. Urquidy escaped, striking out Devers for the third time.

Urquidy completed seven full innings, allowing only the two hits, with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Out of 97 pitches, an incredible 70 were strikes. In Urquidy’s last 53 innings, he has allowed only 12 runs for a 2.04 ERA.

Glad you’re still with us Jose.

Seth Martinez kept the Sox off the board in the eighth inning, but another Astros newbie, Will Smith gave up a solo home run to Xander Bogaerts to wreck the Astros shutout. Smith was saved from further trouble by an amazing leaping catch by center fielder Mauricio Dubon.

Justin Verlander takes on the Cleveland Guardians tomorrow in Cleveland at 6:10 CT.

