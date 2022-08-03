 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 106 Thread. August 3, 2022, 1:10 CT. Red Sox @ Astros

Jose Urquidy (still an Astro) takes on Rich Hill

By William Metzger(bilbos)
/ new
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...