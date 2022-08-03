Astros Prospect Report: August 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (43-57) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

McCullers got the start and tossed 3.1 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 earned while striking out 5. The offense got on the board in the 5th inning scoring 3 runs on bases loaded walks to Diaz and Brinson and a bases loaded HBP to Lee. Conine pitched in relief tossing 3.2 scoreless innings. The game was tied in the 8th but Sugar Land took the lead on a bases loaded walk to Diaz. Paredes shut it down with a scoreless 9th to seal the win.

Note: Hensley has a .402 OBP with 62 walks this season.

Lance McCullers Jr. , RHP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Devin Conn , RHP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Brett Conine , RHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (44-53) won 10-0 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started for the Hooks and pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the first inning on a Wagner RBI groundout and McKenna RBI single. In the 2nd, Arias would add an RBI double. The offense picked up 3 more in the 3rd on a McKenna RBI single and Stubbs 2 run HR. The offense continued the onslaught in the 4th getting solo HRs from Arias and Dirden. Dirden added another solo HR in the 6th, his 20th HR of the season. Melendez relieved Chaidez and tossed 3 scoreless innings. The Hooks would add one more run in the 8th on a McKenna sac fly. Torres closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

Note: Dirden has 20 HR and a 1.038 OPS this season.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jaime Melendez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Jojanse Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (40-54) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Tourists got on the board in the first on a Correa RBI groundout. Gaither started for the Tourists and allowed 5 runs over 3 innings. The offense battled back getting an RBI single from Gonzalez in the 4th. Sandle added an RBI single in the 7th and then Palma tied the game in the 8th with a 2 run double. Brown was phenomenal in relief tossing 6 scoreless innings as the game went to extra innings. In the 10th, Gonzalez drove in a run with an RBI double to take a 6-5 lead. Coats tossed a scoreless 10th inning to pick up the save.

Note: Palma is hitting .321 in High-A.

Ray Gaither , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Aaron Brown , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-53) won 8-4 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 1 run over 3 innings. Molina put the Woodpeckers on the board with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. They got another run in the 5th on a wild pitch. The Woodpeckers blew the game up scoring 5 runs in the 7th on a Ramirez RBI single, Alvarez 2 run triple and Cerny 2 run HR. The Woodpeckers picked up another run in the 8th on an Orr RBI double. Miley allowed 3 runs, 2 earned in relief. Ford came on and picked up the save tossing two scoreless innings.

Note: Cerny has a .820 OPS this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Kasey Ford, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jonathan Bermudez - 7:05 CT

CC: Cody Deason - 6:35 CT

AV: Heitor Tokar - 6:00 CT

FV: Alex Santos - 6:05 CT