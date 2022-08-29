Astros Crawfish Boil: August 29th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Verlander left yesterday’s game early after laboring through the first three innings, but the Astros still managed to salvage a win out of the series against the O’s (Astros.com)
- It was later revealed to be calf discomfort, which Dusty referred to as “the best of a bad situation,” but the full extent is still not clear (KHOU 11)
- Meanwhile, over in the good news section, David Hensley recorded his first major league hit and talked with Julia Morales about it after the game (Twitter - AT&T SportsNet SW)
- Highlights available here (MLB Video)
- Kyle Tucker will be playing for the US in the upcoming World Baseball Classic (Astros.com)
- Hunter Brown had another excellent game down on the farm yesterday, in case you were into that sort of thing (Twitter - MLB Pipeline)
Around the League
- Hawaii continues to be a force at the Little League World Series as the team managed its 4th title win since 2005 (MLB.com)
- The Mariners signed Julio Rodriguez to massive deal, but only if he actually performs like they expect him to, otherwise it’s just a damn good one (FanGraphs)
- Speaking of the M’s, Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into their hall of fame, which makes one wonder why it wasn’t done the moment he retired (ESPN)
- The MLBPA looks to be moving to unionize the minor leagues, which feels long overdue (ESPN)
- Aroldis Chapman is headed to the IL after one of his new tattoos became infected (MLB Trade Rumors)
- For the first time in 43(!) games, a Washington Nationals starter has logged a Win (ESPN)
