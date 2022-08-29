Astros Prospect Report: August 28th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (58-65) won 12-1 (BOX SCORE)

Olczak started for Sugar Land and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings. Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning when a run scored on a passed ball. The offense blew it open in the 4th scoring 7 runs on a Edwin Diaz 2 run single, Yainer Diaz 2 run single and Brinson 3 run HR. Brown came in relief and tossed 3.1 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. Sugar Land picked up 4 more runs in the 6th inning on a Dirden sac fly and Diaz 3 run double. Then pen pitched well closing out the game as Sugar Land won the series finale 12-1.

Note: Brown has a 2.55 ERA with 134 K in 106 innings this season.

Jon Olczak , RHP: 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Hunter Brown , RHP: 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Colin McKee , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Nick Hernandez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (54-65) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Arrighetti got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the first inning scoring 3 runs with a run scoring on an error and a McKenna 2 run triple. They got another run in the 4th on a Stubbs solo HR and one in the 6th on a McKenna solo HR. The Sod Poodles tied it up scoring 3 runs in the 8th but McKenna gave the Hooks the lead with another solo HR in the bottom of the 8th. Horrell tossed a scoreless 9th to seal the 6-5 win.

Note: McKenna has a .769 OPS in Double-A.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Freylin Garcia , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Derek West , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Jojanse Torres , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Michael Horrell, RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (54-64) won 11-2 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez started for Asheville and went 3 innings allowing 2 runs, 1 earned. He was relieved by Ford who tossed 2 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 6th inning scoring 4 runs on an Alvarez RBI double, Corona 2 run HR and Loperfido sac fly. They got 5 more in the 7th on a Corona 2 run double, Daniels 2 run HR and Santana RBI single. Borden added a solo HR in the 8th and Gonzalez added a sac fly in the 9th. Gusto closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings.

Note: Corona is hitting .298 in High-A.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

3.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (49-70) won 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

James made another rehab appearance and was great striking out the side on 10 pitches. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 2nd inning on a Molina sac fly. Ullola relieved James and struck out 9 over 3 innings, but walked 4 and allowed 1 run. The offense got another run in the 5th on a Clifford bases loaded walk. Temple relieved Ullola and allowed 2 runs. Bellozo pitched the last 4 innings without allowing a run. In the bottom of the 9th, down to their last out, Sacco connected on a 2 run HR to walk it off for the Woodpeckers. It was his first professional HR.

Note: Ullola has 109 K in 64.2 innings this season.

Josh James , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Miguel Ullola , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K Austin Temple , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF