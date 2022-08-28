Astros Prospect Report: August 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (57-65) lost 15-14 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Diaz solo HR and Dirden RBI single. They got another in the 2nd inning on a Matijevic RBI double. Donato started and allowed 6 runs over 3 innings. Whitley was in next and he pitched well striking out 7 over 4 innings while allowing 2 runs. He was up to 99.6 MPH and generated 14 swings and misses. Sugar Land entered the 7th down 8-3 but rallied for 6 runs on a Manea solo HR, Dirden 2 run single and Lee 3 run HR. They would get 5 more in the 8th on a Jones 3 run double and Dirden 2 run HR. The pen struggled though as Paredes allowed 6 runs in the 9th and Blanco allowed a run as Las Vegas walked it off for the comeback win.
Note: Lee has 9 HR over his last 16 games.
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-6, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Corey Julks, 2B: 2-for-5, R, BB
- Taylor Jones, 3B: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 5 RBI
- Korey Lee, DH: 2-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Scott Manea, 1B: 1-for-3, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Chad Donato, RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Forrest Whitley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Enoli Paredes, RHP: 0.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (53-65) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)
Chaidez started and allowed 7 runs, 5 earned, over 4 innings as the Hooks fell behind early. The Hooks first run came in the first inning on a Hamilton RBI single. They got 3 more runs in the 5th on a Perez RBI groundout and a Schreiber 2 run HR. The Hooks then scored a run in the 6th on a Kessinger RBI double, a run scoring on a wild pitch in the 7th and a Whitcomb solo HR in the 8th to tie it at 7. The game went to extra innings and the Sod Poodles scored a run in the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, Adolph tied the game with an RBI double and Stubbs walked it off with a sac fly as the Hooks won 9-8.
Note: Adolph has 36 BB in 40 Double-A games.
- Ross Adolph, LF: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2B, 3B, RBI, 3 BB, SB
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 2-for-5, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Joe Perez, DH: 1-for-5, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, C: 2-for-3, R, 3 BB
- Scott Schreiber, RF: 1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, RBI
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-4, RBI, BB
- Bryan Arias, 3B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Adrian Chaidez, RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
A+: Asheville Tourists (53-64) won 11-3 (BOX SCORE)
Batista made his High-A debut and tossed 5 no-hit innings with 5 strikeouts. Asheville got on the board in the 5th scoring 5 runs on a wild pitch, Loperfido RBI single, Gonzalez RBI double and Borden 2 run single. The Tourists got 3 more in the 5th on a Gonzalez RBI single and Borden 2 run HR. The offense got another in the 6th on a Barber sac fly. Mejias pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got 2 more runs in the 8th on a Loperfido 2 run double. Betances closed it out striking out the final two batters.
Note: Loperfido is hitting .405 with 1.145 OPS in High-A.
- Kenedy Corona, DH: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 3B, BB, SB
- Colin Barber, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Zach Daniels, RF: 1-for-4, 2 R, BB
- Joey Loperfido, 2B: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 3-for-4, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI
- Tim Borden, 3B: 3-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI, BB
- Justin Williams, 1B: 1-for-4, BB
- Edinson Batista, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Christian Mejias, RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-70) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)
Fayetteville got on the board in the second inning on a solo HR from Price. They got another run in the 3rd on a Melton RBI single. Miley started and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts. The bullpen pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to comeback as the Woodpeckers fell 3-2.
Note: Price has a .839 OPS in Single-A.
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, SB
- Collin Price, LF: 1-for-2, R, HR, RBI
- Rolando Espinosa, LF: 1-for-2, 2 SB
- Zach Cole, RF: 0-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Deylen Miley, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Andre Scrubb, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Zack Matthews, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Hunter Brown - 9:05 CT
CC: Spencer Arrighetti - 5:05 CT
AV: Ernesto Jaquez - 12:00 CT
FV: TBD - 1:05 CT
Loading comments...