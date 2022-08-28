Astros Prospect Report: August 27th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (57-65) lost 15-14 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first on a Diaz solo HR and Dirden RBI single. They got another in the 2nd inning on a Matijevic RBI double. Donato started and allowed 6 runs over 3 innings. Whitley was in next and he pitched well striking out 7 over 4 innings while allowing 2 runs. He was up to 99.6 MPH and generated 14 swings and misses. Sugar Land entered the 7th down 8-3 but rallied for 6 runs on a Manea solo HR, Dirden 2 run single and Lee 3 run HR. They would get 5 more in the 8th on a Jones 3 run double and Dirden 2 run HR. The pen struggled though as Paredes allowed 6 runs in the 9th and Blanco allowed a run as Las Vegas walked it off for the comeback win.

Note: Lee has 9 HR over his last 16 games.

Chad Donato , RHP: 3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Forrest Whitley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Enoli Paredes , RHP: 0.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (53-65) won 9-8 (BOX SCORE)

Chaidez started and allowed 7 runs, 5 earned, over 4 innings as the Hooks fell behind early. The Hooks first run came in the first inning on a Hamilton RBI single. They got 3 more runs in the 5th on a Perez RBI groundout and a Schreiber 2 run HR. The Hooks then scored a run in the 6th on a Kessinger RBI double, a run scoring on a wild pitch in the 7th and a Whitcomb solo HR in the 8th to tie it at 7. The game went to extra innings and the Sod Poodles scored a run in the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, Adolph tied the game with an RBI double and Stubbs walked it off with a sac fly as the Hooks won 9-8.

Note: Adolph has 36 BB in 40 Double-A games.

Adrian Chaidez , RHP: 4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

A+: Asheville Tourists (53-64) won 11-3 (BOX SCORE)

Batista made his High-A debut and tossed 5 no-hit innings with 5 strikeouts. Asheville got on the board in the 5th scoring 5 runs on a wild pitch, Loperfido RBI single, Gonzalez RBI double and Borden 2 run single. The Tourists got 3 more in the 5th on a Gonzalez RBI single and Borden 2 run HR. The offense got another in the 6th on a Barber sac fly. Mejias pitched in relief and allowed 3 runs over 3.1 innings. The offense got 2 more runs in the 8th on a Loperfido 2 run double. Betances closed it out striking out the final two batters.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .405 with 1.145 OPS in High-A.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K (WIN) Christian Mejias , RHP: 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Jose Betances, RHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-70) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

Fayetteville got on the board in the second inning on a solo HR from Price. They got another run in the 3rd on a Melton RBI single. Miley started and allowed 3 runs over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts. The bullpen pitched well tossing 5 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to comeback as the Woodpeckers fell 3-2.

Note: Price has a .839 OPS in Single-A.

Deylen Miley , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Andre Scrubb , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Zack Matthews , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Walker Brockhouse, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Hunter Brown - 9:05 CT

CC: Spencer Arrighetti - 5:05 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez - 12:00 CT

FV: TBD - 1:05 CT