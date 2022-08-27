Dean Kremer Leads Baltimore to 3-1 Win Over Houston

The Houston Astros faced the Orioles for the second game of a three-game set on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Houston was relying on José Urquidy (12-4, 3.69) to give them a chance of victory, while the O’s gave Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.29) got the turn for Baltimore.

So as it turns out, Kremer is pretty good. Perfect through the first three innings, it was still a scoreless tie in the top of the third when Anthony Santander (23) went deep for a two-run shot, followed shortly by a solo homer from Austin Hays (15) and a 3-0 Baltimore lead.

Jose Altuve broke up the perfect game with a one-out single in the fourth inning, but that was the only blemish on Kremer through six innings. Altuve led off the seventh with a double, then later scored on a Yordan Alvarez single to right field that made the score 3-1. The score remained 3-1 through the end of the contest. Box Score