Dean Kremer Leads Baltimore to 3-1 Win Over Houston

The Houston Astros faced the Orioles for the second game of a three-game set on Saturday night in Baltimore.
Houston was relying on José Urquidy (12-4, 3.69) to give them a chance of victory, while the O’s gave Dean Kremer (5-4, 3.29) got the turn for Baltimore.
So as it turns out, Kremer is pretty good. Perfect through the first three innings, it was still a scoreless tie in the top of the third when Anthony Santander (23) went deep for a two-run shot, followed shortly by a solo homer from Austin Hays (15) and a 3-0 Baltimore lead.
Jose Altuve broke up the perfect game with a one-out single in the fourth inning, but that was the only blemish on Kremer through six innings. Altuve led off the seventh with a double, then later scored on a Yordan Alvarez single to right field that made the score 3-1. The score remained 3-1 through the end of the contest. Box Score
- David Hensley finally made his major league debut after joining the club six days ago, becoming the 962nd player to get into a live game through franchise history. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.
- Urquidy lasted five innings, striking out as many. He gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks, failing to finish the contest with a Quality Start despite putting 73-of-102 pitches over the plate. He has 14 for the season thus far.
- Altuve’s two hits were half of Houston’s offensive output. Aside from his hits and Alvarez’ single, only Trey Mancini hit safely.
- Seth Martinez struck out one over 1 1⁄3 shutout innings, giving up a pair of singles.
- Phil Maton whiffed three over 1 2⁄3 hitless frames, allowing one base-on-balls.
- Bryan Abreu pitched a scoreless ninth.
