Astros Prospect Report: August 25th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (56-64) won 11-6 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the 2nd inning scoring five runs on a Dirden solo HR, Julks 2 run single, Brinson RBI single and Jones RBI single. In the 3rd Julks added another RBI single. The offense continued to hit well getting solo HRs from Brinson and Jones in the 4th inning. Solomon started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings of work. The offense picked up some insurance runs on a Lee RBI double in the 6th, Diaz RBI single in the 7th and Lee solo HR in the 8th. Conine allowed some runs in relief but Paredes tossed a scoreless 9th inning to close it.

Note: Diaz has a .925 OPS in Triple-A.

Peter Solomon , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN) Brett Conine , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Enoli Paredes, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (52-63) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and allowed 1 run over 5 innings. The Hooks got on the board in the 5th inning on a 2 run single from Hamilton. In the 6th they got 3 more runs on a Schreiber 2 run HR and Kessinger solo HR. The Hooks would add one more in 8th on a Kessinger bases loaded walk. Brown closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts.

Note: Brown has allowed 1 run over his last 10 innings.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Tyler Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (52-63) won 6-3 (BOX SCORE)

Gordon made his High-A debut and pitched well allowing 3 runs over 5 innings while striking out 9. Asheville got on the board in the 4th on an RBI double. DeLabio tossed a scoreless innings and Taveras was solid in relief keeping the game 3-1 going into the 9th. In the 9th, Asheville rallied for 5 runs on an Alvarez 2 run double, bases loaded walks to Guerrero and Daniels and a Correa sac fly. Taveras closed it out tossing a scoreless 9th as Asheville won 6-3.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .385 with 1.107 OPS in High-A.

Colton Gordon , LHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Diosmerky Taveras, RHP: 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-68) lost 12-3 (BOX SCORE)

James made a rehab start for the Woodpeckers and struck out the side in his one scoreless inning. The Woodpeckers got on the board in the 3rd inning scoring one on a wild pitch, one on a passed ball and another on a Price RBI single. Blubaugh relieved James and allowed 6 runs over 3 innings. The bullpen would allow another 6 runs as the Woodpeckers would fall in this one, 12-3.

Note: Cole has 11 SB in 16 games in Single-A.

Josh James , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K A.J. Blubaugh , RHP: 3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Shea Barry , RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K

3.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 2 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jimmy Endersby - 9:05 CT

CC: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

AV: Ray Gaither - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT