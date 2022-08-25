SWEEP! Trey Mancini’s early smack enough for Astros to beat Twins 6-3

On Thursday night, Trey Mancini kept his homer affair with the Astros, this time to defeat the Twins 6-3 and complete the three-game sweep. In a first inning in which Houston scored four times, Mancini hit his 16th four-bagger of the season to cap the rally that would have been enough to get the W. The Astros, who have won seven straight contests at Minute Maid Park, swept the particular series and went 6-0 against Minnesota in 2022.

After scoring a run via double play, Mancini got the party started with his sixth home run as an Astro in 18 games, a three-run bomb off Chris Archer. Six of Mancini’s 14 hits since being acquired from the Orioles have left the ballpark. In addition, Mancini’s six longballs with Houston have come in 60 at-bats after hitting only 10 across 354 at-bats with Baltimore.

Mancini –primarily serving as the designated hitter for the Astros— went 4-for-11 in this series with a double, two homers, and six runs batted in.

While the Astros built a comfortable lead in the first, starter Luis García was effective and outdueled Archer. The righty improved his record to 11-8 with five innings, five hits, three earned runs, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Also on the pitching side, the bullpen did a pretty good job in the hands of Will Smith, Phil Maton, Héctor Neris, and Rafael Montero, who got his eighth save of the campaign. The group of four relievers combined to pitch four scoreless innings of only two hits, no bases on balls, and five punchouts.

Back to hitting, Mancini wasn’t the only Astro to have a good game tonight. José Altuve continued his recent hot streak and went 3-for-3 with a double (28), a walk, and a run. The second baseman is 10-for-24 (.417) over his last six games, with two doubles and a homer.

Also, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel, and Christian Vázquez got two hits each while Vázquez and Jeremy Peña brought home the Astros’ other two runs.

On Friday, the Astros will host the Orioles to play a three-game series until Sunday. For the series opener, Lance McCullers Jr. is the announced starter for Houston while Kyle Bradish is expected to pitch for the visitors.

