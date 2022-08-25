Astros Crawfish Boil: August 25th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Framber Valdez set a new record for the Astros with his 21st straight quality start as Houston knocked down the Twins for the second straight game (Astros.com)
- Highlights here (MLB Video)
- Not the best night for Chas McCormick, however, after he dislocated his pinkie finger on a dive back into first base (Twitter - Julia Morales)
- Maybe it’s the power of fatherhood that’s turned Bregman’s bat around, or maybe he was always like this (FanGraphs)
- Bryan Abreu seems to be establishing himself as a late-inning, high leverage option for the bullpen (Sports Radio 610)
- So glad that Jeff Lunhnow and the cheating scandal are back in the news so that Evan Drellich can sell some books (Houston Chronicle)
- The Astros’ 2023 schedule is out and here are the juicy bits (Apollo Houston)
Around the League
- MLB has released the 2023 schedule league-wide and, for the first time, every team will play every other team during the regular season (MLB.com)
- Seattle set a new record yesterday when George Kirby started the game with 24 consecutive strikes (MLB.com)
- Mike Trout’s trip to Tampa Bay has yielded several club records for the superstar as he just keeps on racking up stats (MLB.com)
- The Pirates’ Oneil Cruz has topped out statcast with the hardest hit ball ever measured by the database (Yahoo! Sports)
- Bryce Harper looks ready to return to the Phillies lineup after a couple of games in the minors (ESPN)
Loading comments...