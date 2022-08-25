 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: August 24th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
Syndication: Asheville Citizen-Times
Tourists’ Zach Daniels (23) swings during their game against the Winston Salem Dash on April 28, 2022. The Dash defeated the Tourists 7-3.
Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-64) lost 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first with a leadoff HR. Dubin got the start and pitched well tossing 3 scoreless innings. The offense got 2 more in the 4th on RBI singles from De Goti and Diaz. Mushinski allowed 2 runs in his one inning of work. Bielak was next in and he allowed 6 runs as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 9-3.

Note: Dubin has 62 K in 43 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-63) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez made his Double-A debut for the Hooks and struggled a bit allowing 6 runs, 3 earned over 4.2 innings. Deason pitched in relief and allowed 5 runs, 1 earned over 2.2 innings. The offense finally got on the board in the 8th on a Hamilton RBI groundout. They got 2 runs in the 9th on a Stubbs 2 run single but that would be it from the offense as the Hooks fell 11-3.

Note: Whitcomb is hitting .284 in August.

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-63) won 9-0 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for Asheville and struck out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Palma 2 run single. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Daniels RBI single and Santana RBI double. Santana added some more runs in the 6th with a 2 run double to make it 6-0. The offense capped the night in the 9th scoring 3 runs on a Sandle RBI triple and Daniels 2 run HR. Brown closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings to seal the 9-0 win.

Note: Palma is hitting .341 with 28 RBI in 22 High-A games.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67) won 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. Loftin put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. DeVos made his debut for Fayetteville and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got two more runs in the 8th on RBI singles from Dezenzo and Whitaker. Guilfoil closed it out striking out 3 over 2 innings as he picked up the save.

Note: Whitaker is hitting .292 in August.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 9:05 CT

CC: Jose Bravo - 6:35 CT

AV: Colton Gordon - 6:00 CT

FV: A.J. Blubaugh - 6:05 CT

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...