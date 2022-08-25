Astros Prospect Report: August 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-64) lost 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first with a leadoff HR. Dubin got the start and pitched well tossing 3 scoreless innings. The offense got 2 more in the 4th on RBI singles from De Goti and Diaz. Mushinski allowed 2 runs in his one inning of work. Bielak was next in and he allowed 6 runs as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 9-3.

Note: Dubin has 62 K in 43 innings this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Parker Mushinski , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Brandon Bielak , RHP: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Ronel Blanco, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-63) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)

Gomez made his Double-A debut for the Hooks and struggled a bit allowing 6 runs, 3 earned over 4.2 innings. Deason pitched in relief and allowed 5 runs, 1 earned over 2.2 innings. The offense finally got on the board in the 8th on a Hamilton RBI groundout. They got 2 runs in the 9th on a Stubbs 2 run single but that would be it from the offense as the Hooks fell 11-3.

Note: Whitcomb is hitting .284 in August.

Cesar Gomez , RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Layne Henderson , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K Cody Deason , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Derek West, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (51-63) won 9-0 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba started for Asheville and struck out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Palma 2 run single. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Daniels RBI single and Santana RBI double. Santana added some more runs in the 6th with a 2 run double to make it 6-0. The offense capped the night in the 9th scoring 3 runs on a Sandle RBI triple and Daniels 2 run HR. Brown closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings to seal the 9-0 win.

Note: Palma is hitting .341 with 28 RBI in 22 High-A games.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K Jose Betances , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67) won 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. Loftin put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. DeVos made his debut for Fayetteville and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got two more runs in the 8th on RBI singles from Dezenzo and Whitaker. Guilfoil closed it out striking out 3 over 2 innings as he picked up the save.

Note: Whitaker is hitting .292 in August.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Ronny Garcia , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Nolan DeVos , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN) Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 9:05 CT

CC: Jose Bravo - 6:35 CT

AV: Colton Gordon - 6:00 CT

FV: A.J. Blubaugh - 6:05 CT