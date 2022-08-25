Astros Prospect Report: August 24th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-64) lost 9-3 (BOX SCORE)
Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board in the first with a leadoff HR. Dubin got the start and pitched well tossing 3 scoreless innings. The offense got 2 more in the 4th on RBI singles from De Goti and Diaz. Mushinski allowed 2 runs in his one inning of work. Bielak was next in and he allowed 6 runs as Las Vegas took the lead. The offense was unable to get anything else going as Sugar Land fell 9-3.
Note: Dubin has 62 K in 43 innings this season.
- J.J. Matijevic, LF: 1-for-4, R, HR, RBI
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-4, R
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 2-for-4, R, RBI
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 1-for-4, RBI
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Parker Mushinski, LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-63) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)
Gomez made his Double-A debut for the Hooks and struggled a bit allowing 6 runs, 3 earned over 4.2 innings. Deason pitched in relief and allowed 5 runs, 1 earned over 2.2 innings. The offense finally got on the board in the 8th on a Hamilton RBI groundout. They got 2 runs in the 9th on a Stubbs 2 run single but that would be it from the offense as the Hooks fell 11-3.
Note: Whitcomb is hitting .284 in August.
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Luke Berryhill, 1B: 1-for-3
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Cesar Salazar, DH: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Ross Adolph, LF: 1-for-4, R
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 3-for-4, 2 RBI
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- Layne Henderson, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- Cody Deason, RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Derek West, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (51-63) won 9-0 (BOX SCORE)
Kouba started for Asheville and struck out 8 over 4 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Palma 2 run single. They got 2 more runs in the 5th on a Daniels RBI single and Santana RBI double. Santana added some more runs in the 6th with a 2 run double to make it 6-0. The offense capped the night in the 9th scoring 3 runs on a Sandle RBI triple and Daniels 2 run HR. Brown closed it out tossing 4 scoreless innings to seal the 9-0 win.
Note: Palma is hitting .341 with 28 RBI in 22 High-A games.
- Kenedy Corona, LF: 1-for-5, R
- Colin Barber, RF: 1-for-4, 2 R
- Michael Sandle, CF: 2-for-4, 3 R, 3B, RBI, BB
- Zach Daniels, DH: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Luis Santana, 1B: 3-for-3, R, 2 2B, 3 RBI
- Miguel Palma, C: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 K
- Jose Betances, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (SAVE)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67) won 3-0 (BOX SCORE)
Calderon started for the Woodpeckers and pitched well tossing 4.2 scoreless innings. Loftin put the Woodpeckers on the board with a solo HR in the 3rd inning. DeVos made his debut for Fayetteville and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The Woodpeckers got two more runs in the 8th on RBI singles from Dezenzo and Whitaker. Guilfoil closed it out striking out 3 over 2 innings as he picked up the save.
Note: Whitaker is hitting .292 in August.
- Zach Cole, LF: 2-for-4, SB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 1-for-4, R
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-4, RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, RF: 2-for-4, RBI
- Ryan Wrobleski, C: 1-for-3, BB
- Jackson Loftin, 2B: 1-for-3, R, HR, RBI
- Garrett McGowan, 1B: 1-for-3, R
- Carlos Calderon, RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Ronny Garcia, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Nolan DeVos, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (WIN)
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (SAVE)
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 9:05 CT
CC: Jose Bravo - 6:35 CT
AV: Colton Gordon - 6:00 CT
FV: A.J. Blubaugh - 6:05 CT
