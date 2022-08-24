Astros Crawfish Boil: August 24th, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It’s a different baseball world we live in when a pitcher gets pulled in the late innings during a no-hit bid and everyone is super cool with it (Astros.com)
- Especially when it’s Justin Verlander getting pulled, a man who has continued to evolve into one of the best pitchers of our time (The Athletic, $$$)
- There were also a couple of really cool moments in last night’s win over the Twins, including the return of prodigal son Carlos Correa (Astros.com)
- And Yordan Alvarez’s parents getting to watch their son play MLB baseball in person for the first time (Astros.com)
- But the game had some odd moments as well, including the ejection of Twins manager Rocco Baldelli after being charged a mound visit and... well, it’s complicated (StarTribune)
- Video highlights available here (MLB Video)
- Korey Lee went ham for the Space Cowboys last night, blasting 3 homers as the team pummeled the Las Vegas Aces (Twitter - MLB Pipeline)
Around the League
- Fernando Tatis Jr, spoke to the media yesterday in what is fast becoming one of the most drawn out suspension announcements I’ve ever seen in this sport (ESPN)
- Albert Pujols is having a last hurrah for the ages as he winds down his career in style (FanGraphs)
- Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger is going in the opposite direction as the 2019 NL MVP seems to be fast approaching “washed up” status (FanGraphs)
- Speaking of the Dodgers, it looks like they’ll be down one ace for a while as Walker Buehler has undergone Tommy John surgery (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Angels owner Arte Moreno is looking to sell the team now that his meddling has cost them a decade of futility (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Yankees pulled off a two-game sweep of the Mets and their third win in a row, so prepare yourself a slew of lazy “The Yankees are back!” articles (MLB.com)
- The Mariners continue to remain on course for October after another win last night that was backed by Robbie Ray’s no-hit bid (MLB.com)
