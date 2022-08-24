 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: August 24th, 2022

Maybe Correa could sit in the home dugout for a little bit, possibly put on a jersey, take a swing or three, hit a walk off homer for the Astros... you know, just for old time’s sake

By CKuno
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Minnesota Twins v Houston Astros Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.

Astros News

Around the League

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...