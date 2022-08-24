Astros Prospect Report: August 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-63) won 23-8 (BOX SCORE)
Brown started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs, 3 earned over 5 innings of work. Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board with a solo HR in the first. In the 3rd, the offense picked up 7 runs on a Brinson grand slam and Lee 3 run HR. The offense got 5 more in the 4th on a Dirden RBI single, Julks 3 run HR and Lee solo HR. In the 5th the offensive explosion continued with a solo HR from Diaz, a Dirden RBI groundout and a Julks RBI single. The catching duo added more in the 6th with a Lee solo HR and Diaz 2 run HR. The offense capped their big night with 4 runs in the 8th on a Brinson 3 run HR and Dirden RBI single. France and Record had scoreless outings in relief. Las Vegas got a few runs in the 9th but Sugar Land held on for the win.
Note: Diaz has 15 HR, 44 RBI in 44 Triple-A games.
- J.J. Matijevic, 1B: 2-for-4, 3 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Yainer Diaz, DH: 3-for-5, 4 R, 2 HR, 3 RBI, BB
- Lewis Brinson, RF: 3-for-4, 4 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI
- Taylor Jones, 3B: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B
- Justin Dirden, CF: 2-for-6, R, 3 RBI
- Corey Julks, 2B: 3-for-5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI
- Korey Lee, C: 3-for-5, 3 R, 3 HR, 5 RBI
- Alex De Goti, SS: 2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, BB
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- J.P. France, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Colin McKee, RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
- Jon Olczak, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-63) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)
Murray started for the Hooks and struggled allowing 5 runs over 5 innings of work. He was relieved by Arrighetti who made his Double-A debut and allowed 3 runs in 3 innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just 3 hits as the Hooks fell 8-0 in the series opener.
Note: Wagner is hitting .291 in August.
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-4
- Will Wagner, 2B: 2-for-4, 2B
- Jayden Murray, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K
- Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (50-63) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning with a Guerrero RBI groundout. In the 2nd inning Sandle added a 2 run HR. The offense got 3 more in the 5th on a Palma 3 run double. Gusto got the start and allowed 1 run over 4 innings while striking out 7. Jaquez went the final 5 innings allowing 4 runs but was able to hold on Asheville won 6-5.
Note: Palma is hitting .338 with 26 RBI in 21 High-A games.
- Kenedy Corona, CF: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 2B
- Michael Sandle, RF: 1-for-5, R, HR, 2 RBI, SB
- Zach Daniels, LF: 2-for-5, R, 2B
- Luis Santana, 3B: 1-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Miguel Palma, C: 2-for-4, R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, BB
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 1-for-4, BB
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI
- Ryan Gusto, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-67) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)
Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers first run came on a Whitaker RBI groundout in the first. In the 7th, Whitaker added a solo HR, his 10th of the season. Ullola was great in relief striking out 10 over 5 innings while allowing just one run. The Woodpeckers got one back in the 9th on a McGowan RBI single but that was it as they fell 5-3.
Note: Ullola has 100 K in 61.2 innings this season.
- Tommy Sacco, 2B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 2-for-4, 2B
- Zach Dezenzo, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R, HR, RBI
- Zach Cole, RF: 1-for-3, BB
- Garrett McGowan, DH: 1-for-4, RBI
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Shawn Dubin - 9:05 CT
CC: Cesar Gomez - 6:35 CT
AV: Rhett Kouba - 6:00 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
