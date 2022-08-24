Astros Prospect Report: August 23rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (55-63) won 23-8 (BOX SCORE)

Brown started for Sugar Land and allowed 4 runs, 3 earned over 5 innings of work. Matijevic put Sugar Land on the board with a solo HR in the first. In the 3rd, the offense picked up 7 runs on a Brinson grand slam and Lee 3 run HR. The offense got 5 more in the 4th on a Dirden RBI single, Julks 3 run HR and Lee solo HR. In the 5th the offensive explosion continued with a solo HR from Diaz, a Dirden RBI groundout and a Julks RBI single. The catching duo added more in the 6th with a Lee solo HR and Diaz 2 run HR. The offense capped their big night with 4 runs in the 8th on a Brinson 3 run HR and Dirden RBI single. France and Record had scoreless outings in relief. Las Vegas got a few runs in the 9th but Sugar Land held on for the win.

Note: Diaz has 15 HR, 44 RBI in 44 Triple-A games.

Hunter Brown , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K (WIN) J.P. France , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Colin McKee , RHP: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Jon Olczak, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-63) lost 8-0 (BOX SCORE)

Murray started for the Hooks and struggled allowing 5 runs over 5 innings of work. He was relieved by Arrighetti who made his Double-A debut and allowed 3 runs in 3 innings with 3 strikeouts. The offense was quiet on the night picking up just 3 hits as the Hooks fell 8-0 in the series opener.

Note: Wagner is hitting .291 in August.

Jayden Murray , RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (50-63) won 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville got on the board in the 2nd inning with a Guerrero RBI groundout. In the 2nd inning Sandle added a 2 run HR. The offense got 3 more in the 5th on a Palma 3 run double. Gusto got the start and allowed 1 run over 4 innings while striking out 7. Jaquez went the final 5 innings allowing 4 runs but was able to hold on Asheville won 6-5.

Note: Palma is hitting .338 with 26 RBI in 21 High-A games.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Ernesto Jaquez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-67) lost 5-3 (BOX SCORE)

Bellozo started for the Woodpeckers and allowed 4 runs over 4 innings. The Woodpeckers first run came on a Whitaker RBI groundout in the first. In the 7th, Whitaker added a solo HR, his 10th of the season. Ullola was great in relief striking out 10 over 5 innings while allowing just one run. The Woodpeckers got one back in the 9th on a McGowan RBI single but that was it as they fell 5-3.

Note: Ullola has 100 K in 61.2 innings this season.

Valente Bellozo , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Miguel Ullola, RHP: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Shawn Dubin - 9:05 CT

CC: Cesar Gomez - 6:35 CT

AV: Rhett Kouba - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT