Astros Prospect Report: August 21st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (54-63) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Whitley started for Sugar Land and had his best outing in Triple-A striking out 5 over 5 innings while allowing just 1 run. He was up to 97.6 MPH with the fastball and averaged 95.8 MPH. The changeup was really good inducing four of the five strikeouts. Diaz put Sugar Land on the board and gave them the lead in the 7th with a 2 run double. Donato pitched in relief allowing 1 run over 4 innings. The game went to extra innings and OKC picked up 2 runs in the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, Sugar Land tied it with an RBI groundout from Julks and an RBI double from Costes. With Costes on third, De Goti dropped a safety squeeze and walked it off for the 5-4 win.

Note: Diaz has 41 RBI in 43 Triple-A games.

Forrest Whitley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Chad Donato , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Seth Martinez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-62) CANCELLED

A+: Asheville Tourists (49-63) lost 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Daniels put Asheville on the board with an RBI single in the 4th. Mejias started for the Tourists and allowed 4 runs over 5 innings, with all four coming in the 5th inning. Loperfido connected on a solo HR in the 7th to make it 4-2. Tokar struck out 4 over 2 scoreless innings but the offense was unable to comeback as they fell 4-2.

Note: Loperfido is hitting .393 in 16 High-A games.

Christian Mejias , RHP: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Heitor Tokar, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-66) lost 6-2 (BOX SCORE)

Price put the Woodpeckers on the board in the first inning with an RBI double. Batista started for Fayetteville and went 4.2 innings allowing 2 runs and striking out 8. The Woodpeckers got another run in the 7th on a Cole RBI double. Santos pitched in relief and struggled a bit allowing 4 runs over 3 innings as the Mudcats extended their lead. The offense was unable to mount a comeback as they fell 6-2.

Note: Batista has a 2.60 ERA with 113 K in 93.1 innings this season.

Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K Kasey Ford , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Alex Santos, RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: OFF

AV: OFF

FV: OFF