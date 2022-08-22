Astros Crawfish Boil: August 22nd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- It took a few tries but the Astros were able to down the Braves and salvage a win over the weekend in Atlanta (Astros.com)
- Video highlights available here (Astros.com)
- After 90 appearances behind the dish this season, Martin Maldonado’s contract has vested for 2023 (Texas Sports Nation, $$$)
- Alex Bregman has had that Poppa Power at the plate ever since his son was born (Houston Chronicle)
- Blake Taylor’s return to an Astros mound has had a setback after he left his most recent rehab appearance with an injury (FanNation)
- Sugar Land recently delivered an historic 17-run inning against the OKC Dodgers (FanNation)
Around the League
- The Orioles and Red Sox got to play in this year’s Little League Classic, and it was the O’s who brought the fireworks for the young teams (MLB.com)
- And it looks like it’ll be the Phillies and Nationals in Williamsport next year (MLB.com)
- Things got a little spicy in the Bronx yesterday with the Blue Jays and Yankees continue to fight for playoff positioning (MLB.com)
- Bryce Harper is hoping to head out on a rehab assignment soon, but it may already be too late for the Phillies (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It certainly doesn’t help the team’s chances that they had to put Corey Knebel on the IL this week (MLB Trade Rumors)
Loading comments...