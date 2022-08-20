Astros Prospect Report: August 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-62)

Game 1 - lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 8 strikeouts. Taylor relieved Bielak and allowed 2 runs without retiring a batter. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 6th on a Julks RBI single but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 4-1 in game 1.

Note: Bielak has a 2.90 ERA in Triple-A this season.

Brandon Bielak , RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K Blake Taylor , LHP: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Ronel Blanco , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K J.P. France, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Game 2 - won 21-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board in the first on RBI singles from Dirden and Jones. They picked up another in the 3rd on a Julks RBI single and one in the 4th on a Diaz bases loaded walk. Conine Started and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings. After OKC tied it, the offense completely blew it open scoring 17 runs in the 6th inning capped by a Diaz 3 run HR and Julks 3 run double.

Note: Hensley has 32 BB over his last 24 games.

Brett Conine , RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Peter Solomon , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Colin McKee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-61) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 6th inning on a 2 run HR from Salazar and a 2 run HR from Adolph. Deason relieved Tamarez and tossed 3.2 scoreless innings before Torres came on and got the last out to pick up the save.

Note: Tamarez has 106 K in 93.1 innings this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Cody Deason , RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN) Jojanse Torres, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (48-62) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)

Asheville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Correa, Daniels and Loperfido and an RBI groundout from Gonzalez. Brown started and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings, with all 5 coming in the first inning. Daniels gave the Tourists the lead again with a 2 run HR in the 5th. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 6 runs on a Palma RBI triple, Guerrero RBI single, Correa RBI single and Daniels 3 run HR. The offense picked up 2 more in the 8th on RBI singles from Correa and Stevens. Kouba pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4 innings while striking out 8. Coats closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.

Note: Daniels is hitting .363 with 11 HR, 33 RBI over his last 37 games.

Aaron Brown , RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K Rhett Kouba , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN) Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-64) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on Dezenzo and Whitaker RBI singles. The Woodpeckers got 2 more runs on a Melton 2 run HR in the 3rd. Barry got the start and allowed 6 runs, 3 earned, over 3 innings. Gordon pitched in relief and was dominant allowing 1 run over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. Melton added an RBI single in the 8th. Schroeder relieved Gordon and allowed 3 runs in the 8th. The Woodpeckers battled back with 4 runs in the 9th on a McGowan 2 run single and Melton 2 run double but that was it as the Woodpeckers lost 10-9.

Note: Gordon has a 2.21 ERA with 3 BB/27 K in 20.1 innings in Single-A.

Shea Barry , RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Colton Gordon , LHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Jimmy Endersby - 6:05 CT

CC: Adrian Chaidez - 7:05 CT

AV: Diosmerky Taveras- 5:05 CT

FV: TBD - 4:00 CT