Astros Prospect Report: August 19th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (53-62)
Game 1 - lost 4-1 (BOX SCORE)
Bielak started for Sugar Land and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 8 strikeouts. Taylor relieved Bielak and allowed 2 runs without retiring a batter. The Space Cowboys got on the board in the 6th on a Julks RBI single but that was it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 4-1 in game 1.
Note: Bielak has a 2.90 ERA in Triple-A this season.
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 0-for-1, R, BB
- Corey Julks, RF: 1-for-2, RBI, BB
- Brandon Bielak, RHP: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
- Blake Taylor, LHP: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Ronel Blanco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- J.P. France, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Game 2 - won 21-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board in the first on RBI singles from Dirden and Jones. They picked up another in the 3rd on a Julks RBI single and one in the 4th on a Diaz bases loaded walk. Conine Started and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings. After OKC tied it, the offense completely blew it open scoring 17 runs in the 6th inning capped by a Diaz 3 run HR and Julks 3 run double.
Note: Hensley has 32 BB over his last 24 games.
- David Hensley, SS: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB
- Yainer Diaz, 1B: 2-for-4, 3 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- Justin Dirden, CF: 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB
- Taylor Jones, LF: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB
- Corey Julks, 3B: 2-for-5, R, 2B, 4 RBI
- Marty Costes, RF: 1-for-3, 3 R, 2B, 2 BB
- Korey Lee, DH: 2-for-5, 2 R, SB
- Alex De Goti, 2B: 2-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2 BB
- Scott Manea, C: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Brett Conine, RHP: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Peter Solomon, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)
- Colin McKee, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (51-61) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Tamarez started for the Hooks and allowed 2 runs over 5 innings with 6 strikeouts. The Hooks got on the board in the 6th inning on a 2 run HR from Salazar and a 2 run HR from Adolph. Deason relieved Tamarez and tossed 3.2 scoreless innings before Torres came on and got the last out to pick up the save.
Note: Tamarez has 106 K in 93.1 innings this season.
- Joe Perez, 3B: 1-for-4, R
- Cesar Salazar, 1B: 1-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Grae Kessinger, SS: 2-for-4, R, SB
- Ross Adolph, RF: 2-for-4, R, 3B, HR, 2 RBI
- C.J. Stubbs, C: 1-for-4, SB
- Bryan Arias, DH: 1-for-1, 2 BB, SB
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Cody Deason, RHP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)
- Jojanse Torres, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (48-62) won 14-7 (BOX SCORE)
Asheville jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning on RBI singles from Correa, Daniels and Loperfido and an RBI groundout from Gonzalez. Brown started and allowed 5 runs over 4 innings, with all 5 coming in the first inning. Daniels gave the Tourists the lead again with a 2 run HR in the 5th. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 6 runs on a Palma RBI triple, Guerrero RBI single, Correa RBI single and Daniels 3 run HR. The offense picked up 2 more in the 8th on RBI singles from Correa and Stevens. Kouba pitched in relief and allowed 2 runs, 1 earned, over 4 innings while striking out 8. Coats closed it out with a scoreless 9th inning.
Note: Daniels is hitting .363 with 11 HR, 33 RBI over his last 37 games.
- Kenedy Corona, RF: 2-for-5, 3 R, BB, SB
- Michael Sandle, CF: 2-for-5, 2 R, 3B
- J.C. Correa, C: 3-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBI
- Zach Daniels, LF: 4-for-5, 4 R, 2 HR, 6 RBI
- Joey Loperfido, DH: 3-for-5, RBI, SB
- Chad Stevens, 3B: 1-for-5, RBI
- Cristian Gonzalez, SS: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 1-for-4, R, 3B, RBI, BB
- Luis Guerrero, 2B: 2-for-5, R, RBI
- Aaron Brown, RHP: 4.0 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K
- Rhett Kouba, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (WIN)
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-64) lost 10-9 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers jumped on the board in the first scoring 2 runs on Dezenzo and Whitaker RBI singles. The Woodpeckers got 2 more runs on a Melton 2 run HR in the 3rd. Barry got the start and allowed 6 runs, 3 earned, over 3 innings. Gordon pitched in relief and was dominant allowing 1 run over 4 innings with 6 strikeouts. Melton added an RBI single in the 8th. Schroeder relieved Gordon and allowed 3 runs in the 8th. The Woodpeckers battled back with 4 runs in the 9th on a McGowan 2 run single and Melton 2 run double but that was it as the Woodpeckers lost 10-9.
Note: Gordon has a 2.21 ERA with 3 BB/27 K in 20.1 innings in Single-A.
- Zach Cole, RF: 1-for-4, 3 R, BB, 2 SB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 3-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI
- Zach Dezenzo, DH: 1-for-5, R, RBI
- Tyler Whitaker, 3B: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Jose Alvarez, 1B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Leosdany Molina, SS: 2-for-4, R, 2B
- Garrett McGowan, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB
- Shea Barry, RHP: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K
- Colton Gordon, LHP: 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K
- Jayson Schroeder, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Jimmy Endersby - 6:05 CT
CC: Adrian Chaidez - 7:05 CT
AV: Diosmerky Taveras- 5:05 CT
FV: TBD - 4:00 CT
Loading comments...