Power Outage in Houston. Astros Drop Another to the Red Sox, 2-1

Monday night, the Astros scored two runs, both unearned. Tonight, they only scored one run, but it was earned. Is that better or worse than Monday night?

They’re both terrible, and the offense needs to wake up.

The Astros did open the scoring on a positive note in the first inning with a Jose Altuve lead-off double, followed immediately by a Yuli Gurriel RBI single.

And that was it for the night.

The Astros starter Cristian Javier held the Red Sox until the fourth inning when Rafael Devers doubled home Tommy Pham. And it was Devers again who gave the Sox the lead in the sixth inning with a homer to right field.

You could say that with his two RBI Devers single-handedly defeated the Astros.

It was yet another quality start for a member of the Astros rotation, as Javier went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, one walk, with seven strikeouts.

His relief, Bryan Abreu, Hector Neris, and Rafael Montero held the Sox scoreless for the last three innings.

After the first inning, the Sox starter Kutter Crawford allowed only one runner to get into scoring position. But in the eighth inning, the Astros threatened against reliever Austin Davis.

Davis allowed a lead-off Yordan Alvarez double and an Alex Bregman walk, but he struck out Kyle Tucker, and thenTanner Houck came in and retired Aledmys Diaz and Jeremy Pena on flyouts to hold the Boston lead.

Since the All-Star break, Tucker is hitting .132 going into tonight, and in this series, he is 0-7. And Yordan Alvarez has only two hits in his last four games. Aledmys Diaz shouldn't be the one carrying the Astros offense, what little there is of it.

Although the Astros pitching staff compiled 12 strikeouts against only one walk and five hits, the offense let them down again.

Will someone hit a home run, please, and reward your pitchers?

Astros newcomers had their first appearances in Astros uniforms as pinch hitters in the ninth inning, but both Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez grounded out, and Jose Altuve flied out to end the game.

Not fun.

1:10 Game time tomorrow.

Box score and videos here.