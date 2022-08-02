Houston Astros MiLB Players Of The Month: July

Let’s take a look at the best performances in the Astros system in July.

*Just a note, these are my picks for the month*

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys

HITTER: Enmanuel Valdez, INF

July Stats: 20 G, .325 BA/.367 OBP/.578 SLG, 9 2B, 4 HR, 16 RBI

Valdez was traded to the Red Sox yesterday in the Christian Vazquez deal but before being dealt, he put together a good July. The left hitter posted a .945 OPS with 13 XBH in 20 games and he continued his great 2022 campaign.

PITCHER: Peter Solomon, RHP

July Stats: 5 G, 2.30 ERA, 27.1 IP, 19 H, 7 ER, 10 BB, 24 SO, 21.8 K%

Solomon had some struggles earlier this year but put together a really strong July. The right hander started five games for Sugar Land and posted a 2.30 ERA. He also held batters to just a .194 BA over 27.1 innings.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks

HITTER: Justin Dirden, OF

July Stats: 22 G, .412 BA/.500 OBP/.741 SLG, 8 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 2 SB, 212 wRC+

For the second month in a row, Dirden is the player of the month for the Hooks. He continued his great season posting a dominant July as he hit .412 with 19 RBI in 22 games. This included a 1.241 OPS and a 212 wRC+. Overall this year he has a 1.010 OPS with 30 2B, 18 HR.

PITCHER: Julio Robaina, LHP

July Stats: 5 G, 3.80 ERA, 21.1 IP, 21 H, 9 ER, 14 BB, 18 SO

The pitching in Corpus Christi had a rough month but Robaina was solid. While the walk numbers don’t look great, seven came in one game. Despite the rough outing, he still posted a 3.80 ERA over 21.1 innings during the month of July.

A+: Asheville Tourists

HITTER: J.C. Correa, C/INF

July Stats: 16 G, .366 BA/.384 OBP/.662 SLG, 9 2B, 4 HR, 15 RBI, 174 wRC+

Correa has been on a roll and that continued during the month of July. While playing a new position, Correa hit .366 with a 1.046 OPS and 13 XBH in just 16 games. Overall he is hitting .314 with a .833 OPS this season.

PITCHER: Cesar Gomez, RHP

July Stats: 4 G, 1.17 ERA, 15.1 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 9 K

Gomez put together a strong July posting a 1.17 ERA over 4 outings for the Tourists. The right hander has 59 K in 63 innings this season for Asheville.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers

HITTER: Joey Loperfido, OF

July Stats: 20 G, .286 BA/.405 OBP/.571 SLG, 4 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 10 SB, 167 wRC+

Loperfido has been consistently performing all season long and had one of his best months of the season in July. Loperfido posted a .405 OBP and a .976 OPS. He also picked up 10 SB and now has 30 this season. He has since been promoted to High-A Asheville.

PITCHER: Edinson Batista, RHP

July Stats: 5 G, 2.39 ERA, 26.1 IP, 15 H, 7 ER, 10 BB, 31 K, .160 BAA

Batista put together a really good month of July. In five outings for Fayetteville he posted a 2.39 ERA with 31 K in 26.1 innings. Overall this year he has a 2.97 ERA with 87 K in 75.2 innings. He just turned 20 years old in May.