Astros Crawfish Boil: August 2nd, 2022

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here.
Astros News
- Luis Garcia went seven innings last night even though he took the loss, and his role in the rotation is set to expand after Odorizzi was dealt (Astros.com)
- And here are highlights from last night’s game (MLB Video)
- The Astros have begun to make moves, landing both Trey Mancini from the Orioles and Christian Vazquez from the BoSox in trades before last night’s game (Astros.com)
- And during the game they dealt Odorizzi to the Braves for lefty reliever Will Smith (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Here’s Maldonado giving his opinion on the trades after the game (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- And Click’s probably not done yet as the Astros are still in search of help at Center Field (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Bregman is the latest to join the proud papa Astro club after being placed on the paternity list just before the game (Astros.com)
Around the League
- The trade deadline is this evening at 6, and here are all the questions that could be answered between then and now (MLB.com)
- There were already a bunch of moves yesterday, though, starting with Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino headed to the Yankees from Oakland (MLB.com)
- And the Padres nabbed Josh Hader from the Brewers in one of the more surprising trades of the day (FanGraphs)
- Jose Quintana is on his way to the Cardinals (MLB.com)
- The Braves grabbed Robbie Grossman off the market to go with their shiny, new Odorizzi (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Atlanta also took a moment to lock up MVP candidate Austin Riley for the next decade (MLB.com)
- Here’s the latest and greatest when it comes to Juan Soto rumors (MLB Trade Rumors)
- It also looks like Noah Syndergaard may be traded by the end of the day, with the Blue Jays among teams kicking the tires (MLB Trade Rumors)
Loading comments...