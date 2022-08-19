Astros Prospect Report: August 18th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-61) POSTPONED

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (50-61) won 3-1 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and pitched really well allowing 1 run over 6 innings with 6 strikeouts. Whitcomb put the Hooks on the board in the 2nd inning with a solo HR. West tossed 2 scoreless innings to keep the score 1-1. In the 8th, Hamilton gave the Hooks the lead with a 2 run HR, his 15th HR of the season. Garcia closed it out with a scoreless 9th to pick up the save.

Note: Hamilton has 15 HR, 21 SB this season.

Tyler Brown , RHP: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Derek West , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (WIN) Freylin Garcia, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (47-62) lost 12-1 (BOX SCORE)

Jaquez started for the Tourists and allowed 9 runs, 7 earned, over 2.2 innings. He was relieved McDonald who allowed 2 runs in 2.1 innings. Palma put Asheville on the board in the 5th inning with a solo HR, his 13th HR of the season. The offense was unable to get anything going we they fell in this one, 12-1.

Note: Palma has 7 HR, 22 RBI in 17 High-A games.

Ernesto Jaquez , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 0 K

2.2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 0 K Cole McDonald , RHP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K Ryan Gusto, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-63) lost 10-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers jumped on the board in the first scoring 4 runs on an Alvarez 2 run single, Cole RBI double and Wrobleski sac fly. Calderon got the start and went 4 innings allowing 5 runs, 2 earned with 5 strikeouts. Dezenzo tied the game in the top of the 5th with a solo HR, his 4th HR of the season. Salgado relieved Calderon and allowed 5 runs as the Mudcats would go onto win 10-5.

Note: Dezenzo has a 1.286 OPS so far this season.

Carlos Calderon , RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K Bryant Salgado, RHP: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 5:05 CT ; Game 2 - TBD

CC: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

AV: Aaron Brown - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT