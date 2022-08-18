Astros DESTROY White Sox in 25-hit, 21-run slugfest behind Bregman’s huge effort

On Thursday afternoon, the Astros showed a pretty enjoyable version of themselves on the field. With 25 hits, they scored 21 times to slam the White Sox against the wall in a 21-5 victory to split the four-game series. Alex Bregman stayed red hot and had a stellar performance along with Chas McCormick to help Houston set a new season-high in runs – their highest mark since September 8, 2019 (also 21).

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Trey Mancini was the spark for a lineup that was about to explode. Mancini hit his fourth home run as an Astro, a solo shot off Lucas Giolito in the second inning. That just set the table for nine runs between innings three and four.

Trey really is the truth. pic.twitter.com/bvXCGjcVTw — Houston Astros (@astros) August 18, 2022

Speaking of Bregman, he got the party started in the top third with a two-run double (3-0) and Kyle Tucker made it 4-0 with an RBI single. That was just the beginning of a memorable game by Bregman, who finished it 4-for-6 with two doubles —including his 200th career double—, two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs. He’s the first Astro ever to record two doubles and two homers in a game!

.@ABREG_1 drives in a pair on his 200th double of his career. pic.twitter.com/iGhcJq2Szc — Houston Astros (@astros) August 18, 2022

McCormick and Bregman combined for seven hits across 12 at-bats, two doubles, three long balls, and 11 ribbies.

Today's offense will knock your Sox off. pic.twitter.com/6Kg1R5CJlB — Houston Astros (@astros) August 18, 2022

The White Sox did some damage in the fifth with a Yoán Moncada three-run bomb, but it just wasn’t enough. Bregman came back in the sixth with his second four-bagger of the afternoon and the 18th for him in the season (12-3).

After that, everything was said and done, but the Astros kept producing runs. Against José Ruiz and position player Josh Harrison, they scored nine more runs in the final third of the contest to close an unforgettable slugfest in Windy City.

As miscellaneous notes, Tucker got to 80 runs batted in and he’s on pace for 108 at the end of the season, which would set a new career-high for him. Also, McCormick’s last seven home runs have gone over the right-field fence.

Christian Vazquez, joins Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker all matching their career-highs with four hits. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 18, 2022

Starter Luis García won easily and picked up his 10th win of the campaign with five innings of seven hits and three earned runs. The last four innings of the game were taken care of by Phil Maton, Will Smith, Bryan Abreu, and Rafael Montero.

The Astros will begin an exciting series against the reigning World Series champions as they’re going to Atlanta for a three-game series against the Braves. Lance McCullers Jr. takes the opener for Houston while righty Kyle Wright is the announced starter by the locals.

