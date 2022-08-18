 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: August 17th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Hunter Brown #25 of the Houston Astros pitches in the second inning during the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-61) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for Sugar Land and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts. Costes put the offense on the board with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. After a scoreless inning from Record, Brown was next in. Brown dominated for 5 innings before allowing a 2 run HR in the 9th as the Dodgers took the lead. He ended up allowing 2 runs over 6 innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense was unable to come back in the 9th as Sugar Land fell 2-1.

Note: Brown has a 2.49 ERA with 126 K in 97.2 innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (49-61) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 5.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the bottom of the 5th scoring 5 runs on a Hamilton RBI groundout, a Wagner RBI single, bases loaded walks to Stubbs and Diaz and an RBI single from Adolph. The bullpen was great getting 1.1 scoreless from Ruppenthal and 2 scoreless from Conn to close it out.

Note: Conn has a 2.45 ERA in Double-A.

A+: Asheville Tourists (47-61) lost 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

Palma put Asheville on the board early connecting on a grand slam in the first inning. Arrighetti got the start and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned with 6 strikeouts. Cobos was next in and he struggled allowing 5 runs over 1.2 innings as Asheville feel behind 9-4. The offense was unable to rally as the Tourists fell 9-4.

Note: Palma has 6 HR, 21 RBI in 16 High-A games.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-62) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers fell behind early but took the lead in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Dezenzo grand slam and Loftin RBI double. Ullola started for the Woodpeckers and struggled though allowing 5 runs over 2.2 innings. Bellozo went the last five innings of the game allowing just 1 run. The offense was quiet the rest of the way and the Woodpeckers fell 6-5.

Note: Dezenzo has a 1.200 OPS so far this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:05 CT

CC: Tyler Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT

