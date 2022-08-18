Astros Prospect Report: August 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-61) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)

Dubin started for Sugar Land and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts. Costes put the offense on the board with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. After a scoreless inning from Record, Brown was next in. Brown dominated for 5 innings before allowing a 2 run HR in the 9th as the Dodgers took the lead. He ended up allowing 2 runs over 6 innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense was unable to come back in the 9th as Sugar Land fell 2-1.

Note: Brown has a 2.49 ERA with 126 K in 97.2 innings this season.

Shawn Dubin , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K Joe Record , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Hunter Brown, RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (49-61) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Bravo started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 5.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the bottom of the 5th scoring 5 runs on a Hamilton RBI groundout, a Wagner RBI single, bases loaded walks to Stubbs and Diaz and an RBI single from Adolph. The bullpen was great getting 1.1 scoreless from Ruppenthal and 2 scoreless from Conn to close it out.

Note: Conn has a 2.45 ERA in Double-A.

Jose Bravo , RHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Matt Ruppenthal , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

A+: Asheville Tourists (47-61) lost 9-4 (BOX SCORE)

Palma put Asheville on the board early connecting on a grand slam in the first inning. Arrighetti got the start and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned with 6 strikeouts. Cobos was next in and he struggled allowing 5 runs over 1.2 innings as Asheville feel behind 9-4. The offense was unable to rally as the Tourists fell 9-4.

Note: Palma has 6 HR, 21 RBI in 16 High-A games.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-62) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers fell behind early but took the lead in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Dezenzo grand slam and Loftin RBI double. Ullola started for the Woodpeckers and struggled though allowing 5 runs over 2.2 innings. Bellozo went the last five innings of the game allowing just 1 run. The offense was quiet the rest of the way and the Woodpeckers fell 6-5.

Note: Dezenzo has a 1.200 OPS so far this season.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:05 CT

CC: Tyler Brown - 6:35 CT

AV: Ernesto Jaquez - 6:05 CT

FV: TBD - 6:00 CT