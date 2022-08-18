Astros Prospect Report: August 17th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. You can see all the Astros affiliates results below.
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (52-61) lost 2-1 (BOX SCORE)
Dubin started for Sugar Land and tossed 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts. Costes put the offense on the board with an RBI single in the 2nd inning. After a scoreless inning from Record, Brown was next in. Brown dominated for 5 innings before allowing a 2 run HR in the 9th as the Dodgers took the lead. He ended up allowing 2 runs over 6 innings with 8 strikeouts. The offense was unable to come back in the 9th as Sugar Land fell 2-1.
Note: Brown has a 2.49 ERA with 126 K in 97.2 innings this season.
- David Hensley, 2B: 2-for-4
- Taylor Jones, 1B: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Yainer Diaz, C: 2-for-4
- Marty Costes, LF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Shawn Dubin, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K
- Joe Record, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Hunter Brown, RHP: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (49-61) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Bravo started for the Hooks and allowed 4 runs over 5.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the bottom of the 5th scoring 5 runs on a Hamilton RBI groundout, a Wagner RBI single, bases loaded walks to Stubbs and Diaz and an RBI single from Adolph. The bullpen was great getting 1.1 scoreless from Ruppenthal and 2 scoreless from Conn to close it out.
Note: Conn has a 2.45 ERA in Double-A.
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, R
- Quincy Hamilton, CF: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 1B: 3-for-4, R, RBI
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 2-for-4, R
- Grae Kessinger, 3B: 2-for-4, R
- C.J. Stubbs, LF: 0-for-2, RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Edwin Diaz, SS: 0-for-3, RBI, BB
- Ross Adolph, DH: 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB
- Jose Bravo, RHP: 5.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Matt Ruppenthal, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Devin Conn, RHP: 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)
A+: Asheville Tourists (47-61) lost 9-4 (BOX SCORE)
Palma put Asheville on the board early connecting on a grand slam in the first inning. Arrighetti got the start and went 5 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned with 6 strikeouts. Cobos was next in and he struggled allowing 5 runs over 1.2 innings as Asheville feel behind 9-4. The offense was unable to rally as the Tourists fell 9-4.
Note: Palma has 6 HR, 21 RBI in 16 High-A games.
- Michael Sandle, LF: 1-for-4, R
- J.C. Correa, C: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Chad Stevens, 2B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Miguel Palma, 1B: 2-for-4, R, HR, 4 RBI
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
- Franny Cobos, RHP: 1.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Jacob Coats, RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (47-62) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers fell behind early but took the lead in the 3rd scoring 5 runs on a Dezenzo grand slam and Loftin RBI double. Ullola started for the Woodpeckers and struggled though allowing 5 runs over 2.2 innings. Bellozo went the last five innings of the game allowing just 1 run. The offense was quiet the rest of the way and the Woodpeckers fell 6-5.
Note: Dezenzo has a 1.200 OPS so far this season.
- Jose Alvarez, 1B: 1-for-4, R, BB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 0-for-3, R, 2 BB, SB
- Zach Dezenzo, 3B: 1-for-3, R, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, SB
- Collin Price, C: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Tyler Whitaker, LF: 2-for-2, 2B, 2 BB, SB
- Jackson Loftin, SS: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI
- Zach Cole, RF: 2-for-4, R
- Miguel Ullola, RHP: 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
- Jacob DeLabio, RHP: 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Valente Bellozo, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Brandon Bielak - 7:05 CT
CC: Tyler Brown - 6:35 CT
AV: Ernesto Jaquez - 6:05 CT
FV: TBD - 6:00 CT
