Astros Crawfish Boil: August 18th, 2022

Astros News
- Framber Valdez turned in his club-record 20th consecutive quality start as the Astros finally fended off a late inning rally to beat the White Sox (Astros.com)
- Video available here (MLB Video)
- Altuve has announced that he will be representing Venezuala in the next WBC (Astros.com)
- And he’ll join Astros 1B Coach Omar Lopez, who’s been tapped to manage the Venezuelan team (Twitter - Houston Astros)
- I’m not sure how much longer the minors can hold Hunter Brown (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
- Astros prospect Shay Whitcomb was named to MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week (FanNation)
Around the League
- President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels has joined Chris Woodward on the rubbish heap as the Rangers are officially “shaking it up” (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Will the new 2022 playoff schedule make a difference for October teams compared to previous seasons? (FanGraphs)
- MLB Umps are getting their feelings hurt that people are questioning their unaccountable power to completely change the trajectory of a game (ESPN)
- The Yankees finally managed to beat the Rays, and it only took a 10th-inning grand slam to do it (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Speaking of, NYY will be without one of its best relievers for a little bit as Clay Holmes is headed to the IL with bac spasms (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Joey Votto is done for the season after it was announced that he’ll need rotator cuff surgery (MLB Trade Rumors)
- Always love when a young player does something special in his first AB (MLB Trade Rumors)
